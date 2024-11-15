QNB Illuminates In Blue On World Diabetes Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: On the World Day marked on November 14 every year, QNB Group joined iconic buildings and sites throughout the world and lit up its Head Office in Al Corniche and international branches in blue to shed light on diabetes.

The initiative reflects the Group's keenness to raise awareness of diabetes as part of its annual programmes to promote practices in the communities in which it operates within its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy.

Established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation with support from the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Diabetes Day marks the birthday of Frederick Banting who discovered insulin in 1922. The blue colour is taken from the blue circle which symbolizes the unity that is necessary to combat this disease.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market. Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.