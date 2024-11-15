Al Rayyan, Al Duhail Earn Wins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Home teams Al Rayyan and Al Duhail secured victories on Day 2 of the 27th Asian Men's Club League Handball Championship yesterday to boost their chances of advancing to the next round of the prestigious event.

At the Al Duhail Main Hall, five Asian Men's Club League champions Al Rayyan SC defeated Sharjah SC from the United Arab Emirates in a closely fought match that ended 28-26 in favour of the home team.



An Al Rayyan player prepares to score.

Al Rayyan's win, the second in the tournament, earned them three crucial points and placed them in the second position in Group A, behind the group leaders Al Kuwait SC who sealed a comfortable 33-25 victory over Al Shabab Club of Bahrain yesterday.

Meanwhile, in Group B, Al Duhail SC, the two-time Asian champions, made their presence felt once again with an impressive 30-28 win against Kazma SC of Kuwait. The win placed Al Duhail at joint-first with 4 points, sharing the lead with Khaleej Club of Saudi Arabia.

Tomorrow, Al Duhail will take on Khaleej Club in their third match of the group stage, while Al Rayyan meet Al Kuwait SC in their third and final Group A match on Sunday.

The Championship, hosted by Qatar for the fifth time, concludes on November 23.