Gaudio Lab Secures CES Innovation Award For Third Consecutive Year: AI Audio Technology Capturing The World's Attention

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaudio Lab, a leader in AI technology, has won the CES 2025 Innovation Award with its comprehensive audio solution, "Gaudio Placement," designed to address challenges in content production and distribution. With this accolade, Gaudio Lab has marked its third consecutive year of CES Innovation Award wins, bringing its total to four awarded products over this period, further proving its position at the forefront of AI audio on the global stage.

Gaudio Music Placement: Revolutionizing Video Content Production

Just one click! Gaudio Music Placement automatically places perfect music in your video

Continue Reading

The award-winning "Gaudio Music Placement" offers a comprehensive solution that addresses various challenges in video content production and distribution. By simply uploading a video, the AI engine efficiently handles tasks such as background music selection and placement, music replacement, dubbing, subtitles, sound effects, noise reduction, and dialogue isolation – significantly reducing the time needed for these labor-intensive processes. Currently, an early version with select features, "Gaudio Music Replacement," is commercially available, with the complete version set for release in the first half of next year.

A Solution to Copyright Challenges in Global Contents Distribution

Gaudio Music Replacement tackles the prevalent background music copyright issues that arise in video content distribution. Traditionally, resolving this required manual replacement of background music, but Gaudio's AI quickly replaces original music with high-quality, copyright-free options that closely match the original, thus greatly accelerating the workflow. The solution leverages world-class audio separation technology to isolate and enhance dialogue, provides automated foreign language dubbing, and simplifies the application of various sound effects. Leading broadcasters in Korea have already adopted this solution, and discussions are underway with broadcasters in Japan.

Gaudio Lab's CEO, Henney Oh, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to receive the CES Innovation Award for three consecutive years, affirming our AI audio technology as world-class. As global demand for cross-border content continues to grow, we will keep refining our products to enable fast and easy access to content distribution worldwide."

Gaudio Lab at CES 2025

Gaudio Lab will showcase its award-winning and other AI audio products at CES 2025 in Las Vegas this January. During CES 2024, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella visited Gaudio Lab's booth, garnering significant attention. At CES 2025, Gaudio Lab will host a booth in the Global Pavilion, exhibiting a range of innovative AI audio solutions.

[About Gaudio Lab]



Gaudio Lab is a leading AI audio technology start-up that was founded in 2015 following the company's spatial audio technology for headphones was adopted as the binaural renderer for the ISO/IEC MPEG-H Audio standard in 2014. Ever since its establishment, the company has worked to develop technologies to deliver superior audio experiences wherever there is sound, gaining the attention and support from top global strategic investors such as SBVA, Samsung Venture Investment and Naver Corp. Across and between reality and virtual reality, Gaudio Lab's solutions will continue to provide optimized audio on a diverse range of platforms such as earbuds, smartphones, VOD, VR/AR, theaters, automotives and more. Gaudio Lab secured three consecutive CES Innovation Awards (2025/2024/2023, 4 products), finalist nominated for the SXSW Innovation Award 2024, adopted the ANSI/CTA international standard (2022), and obtained recognition through the adoption of the ISO/IEC MPEG-H international standard (2018, 2013). The company was also honored with the VR Awards for the Best VR Innovation Company in London (2017).

SOURCE Gaudio Lab

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED