America's Mountain Festival To Premiere In Summer, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Official AMF Logo

Michael Martin Murphey

Curtis Grimes

Jon Wolfe

The festival headliner will be announced mid-January 2025. AMF will have local cowboy poets/singers performing as well.

- Derek WaggonerWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural America's Mountain Festival (AMF) was announced today by Colorado producer Derek Waggoner, to be held at Tava House Properties, in downtown Woodland Park, Colorado, on Saturday, July 5, 2025.AMF promotes itself as a celebration of the music, art and culture of the West.“The event will feature a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers,” said Waggoner, who is also the chief executive officer of the Tava investor group, the entity constructing the Tava House property at Woodland Station.“We believe that music is a universal language that has the power to unite people from all walks of life. Our vision is to create a world-class festival that will bring people together to celebrate the power of music and promote cultural understanding, Waggoner said.“We will have a wide variety of food vendors, mountain arts, and other activities as well to keep folks entertained all day long.”AMF will have local cowboy poets/singers performing as well; Members of the International Western Music Association (IWMA).In addition to Michael Martin Murphey, Waggoner plans to feature several other country/ western music stars including Curtis Grimes and Jon Wolfe. The festival headliner will be announced mid-January 2025.MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEYMurphey's musical journey has taken many paths over the past 50 years. Topping the Pop, Country, Western and Bluegrass charts, this loyal American son from Texas, is best known for his chart-topping hits“Wildfire,” Carolina In The Pines,”“What's Forever For,”“Cowboy Logic,” and many more across his 35 albums released to date.During the early 1970s in Austin, TX along with artists like Jerry Jeff Walker and Gary P. Nunn, Murphey created the“Cosmic Cowboy” movement, which was pivotal in drawing artists like Willie Nelson to the scene and helped birth the“Outlaw” Country movement.In the early 80's, Murphey topped the Country Charts with the“Still Taking Chances” single. Twelve years after his first hit in Pop music, Murphey was awarded“Best New Artist” by the Academy of Country Music (beating out George Strait). In 1985, Murphey performed with the New Mexico Symphony in a concept he titled“A Night in the American West,” which led to performances with American and Canadian symphonies, including the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C.Murphey's original songs have been recorded by Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many others.CURTIS GRIMESWith over 50 million digital streams, over 100,000 albums sold and eighteen #1 singles on the Texas Country Music Chart complimenting a #1 on the National Power Source Christian Country Chart, Grimes has proven to be a force in the country music industry that can't be denied.In 2011, Grimes was given the opportunity to appear on the hit reality TV show“The Voice”. Under direction of coach CeeLo Green, he ended up finishing as a coveted Top 8 finalist of Season One. Following success from the show, Grimes hit the ground running and released new music while performing shows across the United States.In 2014, Grimes' hit single“Home to Me” was picked up by the salon chain“Supercuts” and placed in the mainstream spotlight. In 2019, he was named "Entertainer of the Year" at the Texas Country Music Association Awards.In 2020, Grimes took home the "Christian Country Artist of the Year" award along with "Country Single of the Year" for "River Road Dream", a song co-written with Trent Willmon and was againawarded the Christian Country Artist of the Year in November, 2024.JON WOLFEWolfe is a country singer and songwriter.“Country music, as it was, is and always should be, with boots firmly standing on the bedrock of tradition and an eye focused on taking it into the future. And that, as any fan of true country knows, is no simple proposition,” said Wolfe.From small town Oklahoma to the bustling big city commodities trading floor to the dance halls and honky-tonks of Texas and Oklahoma to Music Row, Wolfe's faith in the power of music and determination to touch the hearts of others with something that means so much to him.His 2010 release, It All Happened In A Honky Tonk, became such a regional success that it was re-released as a Deluxe Edition by Warner Music Nashville in 2013. The album debuted at #34 on the Billboard Album Chart.2015's Natural Man debuted #13 on iTunes, #25 on the Billboard chart, and #8 on the Nielsen SoundScan Top New Artist Albums Chart. The 13-track collection merges Wolfe's signature traditional sound, influenced by some of country music's greatest legends, with an edgy, modern energy.“At America's Mountain Festival, we're not just about putting on a great show. We're also committed to making a positive impact in our community,” Waggoner shared.“That's why we plan to partner with local organizations to promote social and environmental responsibility, and to ask the community to volunteer and support the event.” A portion of the festival proceeds will go to support the Northeast Teller County Fire Department. To volunteer for the event, contact the promoters at 719-445-9387 or ....“We are seeking sponsors for this first-ever event,” Waggoner said.“We would like to have a legacy group of businesses that would like to remain with the festival over the years as we plan to grow beyond just a one-day event.” The main sponsors of the event at this time are the local Tava investor group and Park State Bank & Trust in Woodland Park.Tickets for the America's Mountain Festival are on sale now at TicketSauce.Click Here:ABOUT WOODLAND PARK, CO: Surrounded by unspoiled wilderness and nestled among one million acres of Pike National Forest, charismatic Woodland Park, CO is the perfect mountain hideaway to host a musical festival. The natural surroundings include spectacular views of Pikes Peak and Rampart Range, thick stands of spruce, pine and aspen, deep blue skies and fresh air.SAVE THE DATE!July 5, 2025 is an inaugural musical festival in Woodland Park, CO presented by the America's Mountain Festival and featuring a diverse lineup of Western/Red Dirt performers.Follow us on Facebook for more details at . And check out our website at .--30--

Michael Perini

America's Mountain Festival

+1 719-651-5943

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.