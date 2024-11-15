Alameda Hospital Earns An 'A' For Patient Safety From The Leapfrog Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The acute care hospital at Alameda System garners national recognition for patient safety

ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CONTACT: Eleanor AjalaManager, and CommunicationsAlameda Health System(510) 421-9222...Alameda Hospital has earned an“A” safety grade, the highest possible, from the Leapfrog Group, an independent, national nonprofit watchdog group focused on patient safety.“Congratulations to our staff for this recognition of their steadfast dedication to excellence,” said James Jackson, CEO of Alameda Health System, which operates Alameda Hospital.“Every patient deserves the best care we can provide. I'm proud that Alameda Hospital offers the safest conditions possible to those in our care.”Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades are based on 30 performance measures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Leapfrog Hospital Survey and information from other supplemental data sources that track errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. Taken together, these performance measures produce an A, B, C, D or F grade representing a hospital's overall performance in keeping patients safe from preventable harm and medical errors.“Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do. This recognition reflects our successful implementation of best practices and procedures that are shown to keep our patients safe and healthy,” said Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Mahler.Alameda Hospital provides emergency, inpatient, outpatient, and wellness services to the Alameda community. Services include cardiology, 24-hour lab services, cancer care, advanced diagnostic imaging, pulmonary and respiratory care, stroke center, and occupational, speech, and physical therapy.Alameda Hospital Skilled Nursing Facilities were recently ranked among America's Best Nursing Homes by Newsweek , another national honor.“Providing exceptional care to all, including those who are in the safety net, is what we do best,” said Chief Clinical Officer Romoanetia Lofton.“Our employees are devoted to providing excellent care to our patients, and should be proud that their commitment is being recognized on a national platform.”Leapfrog's Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.About Alameda Health SystemAlameda Health System (AHS) is a leading safety-net, integrated health care provider and medical training institution recognized for its world-class patient and family-centered care. AHS provides comprehensive medical treatment, health promotion and disease prevention throughout our integrated network of hospitals, clinics and health services. AHS includes three acute care hospitals, an affiliate acute care hospital, a psychiatric hospital, four ambulatory care wellness centers, five post-acute facilities, and the only adult Level 1 Trauma Center and psychiatric emergency department in Alameda County. AHS is committed to promoting wellness and optimizing the health of the community through the mission of caring, healing, teaching and serving all. For more information, visit AlamedaHealthSystem.

