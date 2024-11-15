Cool Japan Center Brings Japanese Culture To The Heart Of California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated Cool Japan Center officially opened its doors on November 4th, 2024, in Irvine, California . A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the occasion, with Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan in attendance.This cultural hub is poised to become a vibrant destination, immersing visitors in the rich heritage of Japan. From traditional art forms and anime and manga to cutting-edge technology and delectable cuisine, the Cool Japan Center offers a comprehensive exploration of Japanese culture .A Pre-Opening Celebration of Authentic ExperiencesEven before the official opening, the Cool Japan Center hosted a pre-opening event on November 2nd to give guests a taste of what's to come. The event was co-hosted by Dr. Hiroshi Tasaka, a former advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan and current Chancellor of The Akademeia 21st Century, and Dr. Anthony Al-Jamie, Director of the Cool Japan Center and Editor-in-Chief of the Tokyo Journal. Attendees experienced a true Japanese immersion, including:.A traditional rickshaw manned by drivers from Asakusa, Tokyo..Shamisen music performances..Personalized Japanese calligraphy (shodo) with guests' names written in kanji characters..A delectable sampling of Yamanashi wines, sake, and Yoku Moku's delicious pastry cookiesA Collaboration Fostering Cultural ExchangeThe Cool Japan Center is a collaborative effort between Akademeia Creative and Yamanashi Prefecture. It serves as the first U.S.-based gallery within Akademeia Creative's impressive network of 13 galleries.The center promises a dynamic program of exhibitions, workshops, and events. These will showcase the diverse and vibrant tapestry of Japanese culture, encompassing both contemporary and traditional expressions.Honoring Champions of US-Japan RelationsThe pre-opening event also recognized individuals and organizations who have significantly contributed to building strong bonds between the US and Japan. The awardees included:.Cool Japan Center Ambassador's Award: Chef Nobu Matsuhisa, Chef Ben Ford, and IW Group Founder Bill Imada..Cool Japan Center Cool Business Award: Crunchyroll, Square Enix, Marukai Corporation, Media Do International, and Yoku Moku..International Friendship Award: City of San Diego and City of Gardena..Governor's Award for Community Service: OCO Club..Governor's Award for Arts & Culture: Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Los Angeles.The Cool Japan Center is located at 4199 Campus Drive, Suite A, Irvine, CA 92612. Special events are already underway, and the gallery officially opens its doors to the public on January 15th, 2025.Stay Connected:Website:Email: ...

