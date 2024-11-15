Rs 79K Crore Allocated For Tribal Population: Sarbananda Sonowal

(MENAFN- IANS) Dibrugarh, Nov 15 (IANS) Union Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the central allocated more than Rs 79,000 crore for the tribal community people across the country.

He said,“At least Rs 79,156 crore was allocated by the Centre to improve infrastructure and services for over 5.338 crore tribal individuals across 63,843 villages in 30 states and Union Territories. Under the campaign, tribal communities have benefited from initiatives such as constructing 20 lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), electrifying 35 lakh houses, promoting off-grid solar solutions, and installing solar power systems. Healthcare has also been prioritised, with 1,000 mobile medical units deployed under the National Health Mission.”

“Additionally, various agricultural and welfare projects have been implemented, alongside the development of 1,000 tribal homes under the Swadesh Darshan scheme. These efforts symbolise a holistic approach to improving the quality of life and empowering tribal populations,” Sonowal said, adding that under the BJP-led NDA government's effective governance, significant progress has been made in tribal welfare.

He stated,“Achievements include the construction of 29,462 tribal villages under the Water Supply Department, 11,539 villages benefiting from Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and 1,000 hostels built under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. More than 5,000 villages have been connected through Telecom Technology Development Capital, and 1,000 skill centres for tribal youth have been established. These initiatives have brought transformative changes, addressing the longstanding neglect of tribal communities under previous administrations.”

The Union Minister said,“PM Modi's leadership has restored respect and dignity to the tribal population, empowering them to thrive.”

Sonowal was attending the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as the country joined to celebrate Janajatiya Gaurav Divas.

He said,“Birsa Munda, the heroic revolutionary and pride of India's tribal communities, symbolises self-respect, sacrifice, and courage. His life and legacy continue to inspire strength, unity, and resilience. On his birth anniversary, we honour his role in uniting tribal societies against British colonial rule, embodying the spirit of self-reliance and inclusive growth for generations. To commemorate the great sacrifice made by the tribal communities for the cause of nation-building, the whole country has joined to celebrate Janajatiya Gaurav Divas on this pious day.”