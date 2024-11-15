Bouygues Telecom Acquires The MVNO La Poste Mobile And Announces An Exclusive Distribution Agreement With La Poste Group

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bouygues acquires the MVNO La Poste Mobile and announces an exclusive distribution agreement with La Poste group

Paris, 15 November 2024 - Bouygues Telecom announced today that it has completed the acquisition, from La Poste group and SFR, of La Poste Telecom, France's leading mobile virtual operator, which operates under the La Poste Mobile brand, as well as an exclusive distribution partnership between La Poste Telecom, La Poste and La Banque Postale.

This transaction will boost Bouygues Telecom's Mobile customers by around 2.4 million and allow it to sell its products and services through La Poste's distribution network, which is recognised for its loyal and local customer base thanks to its 7,000 post offices.

La Poste Telecom, whose Chairman is Julien Tétu, therefore becomes a subsidiary of the

Bouygues Telecom group. It employs 400 people and generated sales of over €300 million in 2023.

Benoît Torloting, CEO of Bouygues Telecom, said:

"This strategic move with the La Poste group underlines our ambitions in the B2C market. It's a source of great pride to combine our two brands that enjoy the robust values of a strong local presence, expertise and agility. I'm proud to bring La Poste Telecom's 400 employees onboard. Together, we aim to deliver the best digital experience for La Poste Telecom's current and future mobile customers.”

Julien Tétu, Chairman of La Poste Telecom said:

"All of us at La Poste Telecom are very proud to be joining Bouygues Telecom and the Bouygues group, who have put together an extremely meticulous plan to continue growing the La Poste Mobile brand that is based on a perfect understanding of its key success factors. This deal brings together the best of both worlds by combining the continued growth of this excellent La Poste brand through one of the country's best local networks, the post office network, with the exceptional expertise of Bouygues Telecom's people. Thanks to its long-standing reputation as a pioneer of innovation, along with its excellent network, Bouygues Telecom will take us to the next level.”

Press contact :

Alexandra Berry: ... - +33 (0) 1 39 26 62 42

@ByTel_Corporate

About Bouygues Telecom

Bouygues Telecom, a subsidiary of the Bouygues group, is a French all-round operator of digital communications and services with sales of €7.7 billion a year, 10,500 employees and 519 stores across France. Founded in 1994, Bouygues Telecom is committed to providing its B2B, B2C and public administration customers with high-quality, innovative and secure fixed and mobile communications as well as superfast internet by constantly improving its network and user experience. 24.2 million Mobile customers and 5.1 million Fixed customers put their trust in Bouygues Telecom, the leading operator for WiFi and fixed internet connections, according to Nperf and ranked No. 2 for mobile according to Ar cep in 2023. Its 4G network now covers 99% of the French population, and its 5G network over 18,000 municipalities and around 83% of the French population. Bouygues Telecom Entreprises supports nearly 100,000 B2B customers, of which 70% of the CAC 40, in adopting new collaborative practices, migrating to the cloud and transforming their digital infrastructure. Bouygues Telecom aims to reduce its scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 29.5% and its scope 3 emissions by 17.5% by 2027, which are targets that have been endorsed by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) .

#WeAreMadeToBeTogether

Follow Bouygues Telecom on and on X: @ByTel_Corporate

Attachment

Bouygues Telecom acquires the MVNO La Poste Mobile