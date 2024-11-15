GOLDBERGS FINE FOODS HOSTS ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE FOR FOSTER CHILDREN IN SUPPORT OF THE FOSTER CARE SUPPORT FOUNDATION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Goldbergs Fine Foods , Atlanta's original New York-style deli and award-winning restaurant, is kicking off the season of giving with a Holiday Toy Drive to benefit the Foster Care Support Foundation , a Georgia-based nonprofit that provides thousands of free clothing, infant equipment and developmental toys to thousands of children in foster and relative care. From Friday, November 15 through Friday, December 15, Goldbergs locations will support this cause by accepting donations of toys, games, art supplies, and more for local children in the foster care system. As a token of appreciation, each contributor will receive a free bagel and cream cheese.“We are honored to partner again with the Foster Care Support Foundation to help brighten the holidays for children in our community,” said Bradley Saxe, Co-CEO of Goldbergs Fine Foods.“Foster children often feel overlooked during the holiday season, and our mission is to ensure that every child feels supported. We've been part of the Atlanta community for more than 50 years, and we believe in the importance of supporting our neighbors and giving back.”Suggested donations for the Goldbergs Holiday Toy Drive include toys for all ages, Legos, sports equipment, art supplies for teens, and games for children ages six and older. The greatest need is for toys suitable for children ages eight and older. All donations should be new and unwrapped. The donated items will be given to the Foster Care Support Foundation, which will then allow individuals to select items for free from their store.Donations for the Holiday Toy Drive may be dropped off at any participating Goldbergs starting November 15 through Friday, December 15. All Goldbergs locations, except for the airport, are accepting donations for the toy drive. All donations will be directed to the Foster Care Support Foundation. The nonprofit organization has served tens of thousands of children in the state of Georgia since 2000. Every donor will receive a free bagel with cream cheese. The free bagel offer is valid through Friday, December 15.This holiday season, consider sharing the warmth of your generosity with the children who need it most. For more information, including locations, visit or follow them on Facebook @GoldbergsBagels or Instagram @GoldbergsFineFoods.About Goldbergs GroupGoldbergs Group is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. For more than 50 years, the company has specialized in restaurant operations, customer service, and premium food production. Their subsidiaries include Goldbergs Concessions, Goldbergs Fine Foods, Braves All Star Grill, Mainline Foods, Mainline Aviation, Goldway Construction, Goldline Catering Co., and Goldbergs Commissary.About Foster Care Support FoundationFoster Care Support Foundation serves a vital and growing need throughout Georgia by providing free clothing, infant equipment and developmental toys to thousands of children in foster and relative care serve basic-care (costs reimbursed $0 to base per-diem) foster children residing in Georgia's foster homes, administered by the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) and children housed by private agencies.We also serve abandoned, court-placed, and DFCS placed grandparents raising grandchildren and parents caring for relative's children for a limited time. About 75% of the 4,500 children served are now raised by grandparents without the biological parents' involvement due to drugs, abuse, neglect or abandonment. Most of the relative caregivers receive no stipend to help raise the children. We partner with Georgia's DFCS for child referral, verification, along with Kinship Care, school counselors and faith-based organizations.Foster Care Support Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit, public charity organization. For more information, visit .

