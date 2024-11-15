Fandango Receives Two GRAMMYS At The 25Th Latin GRAMMY® Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

from the Los Angeles Philharmonic and & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel on Platoon awarded Best Classical Album

Arturo Márquez's violin concerto Fandango, performed by Anne Akiko Meyers with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Gustavo Dudamel wins Best Classical Contemporary Composition

Last night, the Latin Recording Academy announced the winners of the 2024 Latin GRAMMY® Awards. The Grammy for Best Classical Album was awarded to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel's Fandango, released on the Apple-owned Platoon label. The album features Alberto Ginastera's Estancia and the world premiere recording of Arturo Márquez's mariachi-inspired violin concerto Fandango, performed by superstar violinist Anne Akiko Meyers and captured live at Walt Disney Concert Hall in 2022. Arturo Marquez was also awarded the LATIN GRAMMY for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for his violin concerto Fandango.

Platoon has expanded their Classical department in recent years, positioning themselves as a key market player with true creative vision – this award marks the first acknowledgment of this kind for the boutique creative services label. Fandango is the first release in the collaboration between Platoon and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel – it documents part of the orchestra's Pan-American Music Initiative, a project exploring more than 30 new commissions and numerous creative partnerships to emphasize the importance of Latin American heritage.

Gustavo Dudamel says: 'This recording speaks to the heart of the LA Phil and of Latin America, and I am indebted to two of our greatest composing talents: Alberto Ginastera and Arturo Márquez. I'm grateful to the incredible musicians of the LA Phil for joining me in this marvelous musical dance, channeling both rhythm and soul. And to our fantastic partners at Platoon for believing in this project.'



Violinist Anne Akiko Meyers added: 'Though Fandango was born just three years ago, it has already had an impact in the music world with its soulful melodies and enchanting rhythms. My deep gratitude goes to Arturo Márquez for writing this music that will stir my heart for decades, Gustavo Dudamel for leading the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Dmitriy Lipay and Platoon for capturing the scintillating live concerts and bringing Fandango to electrifying life.'

Arturo Márquez says: 'Anne Akiko Meyers is the heart and soul of

Fandango -

a violin concerto especially

composed for her virtuosic and expressive playing, and

Gustavo Dudamel is one of the greatest conductors in music history. I am indebted to their vibrant and heartfelt performance of my violin concerto.'



Katie Ferguson, Head of Platoon Classical says: 'It's an enormous honor for Platoon to release the visionary output of the LA Phil and Maestro Gustavo Dudamel, and to be part of these prestigious accolades. The orchestra's ongoing work in championing Latin American composers resonates with Platoon's ethos to amplify a diverse roster of musical voices around the globe. These awards mean an enormous amount to us, and we look forward to continuing this landmark series.'

Meghan Umber, Chief Content Officer at the Los Angeles Philharmonic added: 'LA Phil Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel has championed the work of Latin American artists from the start of his career and, in the process, has reshaped American orchestral repertoire. Through our collaboration with Platoon, we are able to build on Dudamel's border-transcending and inclusive vision by making the music of these Latin American musical giants available to all. We are proud to congratulate Gustavo Dudamel, the musicians of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, Anne Akiko Meyers and Arturo Márquez for their wins this year.'

Arturo MÁRQUEZ Fandango

Soloist: Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Alberto GINASTERA Estancia, Op. 8 (complete)

Baritone/Narrator: Gustavo Castillo

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, Music & Artistic Director

About Platoon

The multi-award and GRAMMY® winning label Platoon

was acquired by Apple in 2018. The boutique artist services company identifies groundbreaking talent from around the world, while providing invaluable and innovative tools and services to build their careers and reach new fans.

Platoon landed its first success shortly after their inception when they signed the then-unknown Billie Eilish, laying the groundwork for her ascent to global stardom, alongside other household names such as

Mr

Eazi and Victoria

Monét. Current signings include Saint

Harison, RZA,

Khalid, Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles

Philharmonic, Dalia

Stasevska, and more.

Founded in 1973, BIS Records

is

amongst the most highly respected classical labels in the world.

BIS was acquired by Platoon/Apple

in September 2023.

About the LA Phil

Under the leadership of Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel , the LA Phil offers live performances, media initiatives and learning programs that inspire and strengthen communities in Los Angeles and beyond. The Los Angeles Philharmonic orchestra is the foundation of the LA Phil's offerings, which also include a multigenre, multidisciplinary presenting program and such youth development programs as YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles). Performances are offered on three historic stages-Walt Disney Concert Hall , the Hollywood Bowl

and The Ford -as well as through a variety of media platforms. In all its endeavors, the LA Phil seeks to enrich the lives of individuals and communities through musical, artistic and learning experiences that resonate in our world today.

About

Gustavo Dudamel

Gustavo Dudamel is committed to creating a better world through music. Guided by an unwavering belief in the power of art to inspire and transform lives, he has worked tirelessly to expand education and access for underserved communities around the world, and to broaden the impact of classical music to new and ever-larger audiences. His rise, from humble beginnings as a child in Venezuela to an unparalleled career of artistic and social achievements, offers living proof that culture can bring meaning to the life of an individual and greater harmony to the world at large. He currently serves as the Music & Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela, and in 2026, he becomes the Music and Artistic Director of the New York Philharmonic, continuing a legacy that includes Gustav Mahler, Arturo Toscanini, and Leonard Bernstein. Throughout 2025, Dudamel will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of El Sistema, honoring the global impact of José Antonio Abreu's visionary education program across five generations, and acknowledging the vital importance of arts education.

About Anne Akiko Meyers

Anne Akiko Meyers is one of the most respected and admired violinists, collaborating with today's most important composers, championing their work and creating a remarkable legacy of new violin repertoire for future generations. Since her teens, she has performed around the world as soloist with leading orchestras and in recital and is a prolific recording artist with more than 40 releases, which are staples of classical music radio stations and streaming platforms. Anne has worked closely with Arvo Pärt (Estonian Lullaby), Einojuhani Rautavaara (Fantasia, his final complete work), John Corigliano (cadenzas for the Beethoven Violin Concerto; Lullaby for Natalie), Arturo Márquez (Fandango), Michael Daugherty (Blue Electra), Mason Bates and Adam Schoenberg (violin concertos), Jakub Ciupiński, Jennifer Higdon, Samuel Jones, Morten Lauridsen, Wynton Marsalis, Akira Miyoshi, Somei Satoh, and Joseph Schwantner. She has premiered new music with the symphony orchestras of Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, Nashville, Pittsburgh, San Diego, Seattle, Washington D.C., Helsinki, Leipzig, London, and New Zealand, among others. Future commissions include a work for violin and orchestra by Eric Whitacre and New Chaconne by Philip Glass. John Williams personally chose Anne to perform Schindler's List for a Great Performances PBS telecast and the iconic Estonian composer Arvo Pärt selected her as the featured soloist for the opening concerts of his new centre and concert hall in Laulasmaa, Estonia. She performs on the Ex-Vieuxtemps Guarneri del Gesù, dated 1741, considered by many to be the finest sounding violin in existence. Visit

Visit for more info.

