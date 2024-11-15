REPLY: Reply Recognized In SAP Services Landscape Report

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Reply , a global systems integrator and SAP Partner, is proud to announce its recognition in

Forrester's SAP Services Landscape. Reply believes this recognition among notable providers highlights the extensive experience and capabilities of its SAP-dedicated companies: Syskoplan Reply, 4brands Reply, Power Reply, Sprint Reply, and Portaltech Reply.

In its report, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, "defines SAP services providers as: SAP-certified services partners that are global systems integrators and/or regional firms trained extensively on SAP products and solutions and that possess the expertise to deliver SAP-products-related strategy and business consulting, design, product implementation, systems integration, testing, deployment and rollout, continuous change management and enablement, and ongoing support services."

The Reply Group companies specializing in SAP technology provide comprehensive SAP-related services across various industries helping customers to optimize their activities and processes. Their expertise spans a wide array of SAP Cloud technologies, including SAP S/4HANA Cloud (RISE with SAP), Business Process Transformation (SAP Signavio), SAP Customer Experience, SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP Digital Supply Chain, SAP ARIBA, SAP Concur, and SAP Business AI.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply, commented, "Our agile approach to developing innovative solutions with SAP's product suite, deployed globally across various industries, reflects our commitment to enhancing our partnership with SAP. As an SAP Gold Partner, we believe this recognition from Forrester underscores our expertise in consulting and implementation, as well as our dedication to supporting the extensive SAP ecosystem for our clients"

This latest acknowledgment from Forrester adds to a series of prestigious awards earned by Reply, including recognition as "Best in Class" in PAC RADAR's "Leading Providers of SAP Services in Europe and Germany 2024" report. In addition, Reply has been the recipient of the SAP Quality Award for ten consecutive years, the SAP Pinnacle Award for Customer Excellence, and a Top 3 nomination in CX Delivery Quality.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specializes in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media, and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration, and digital services to organizations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors.

