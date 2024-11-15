Los Angeles Based Artist, Paal Anand, Finalist In Prestigious Arte Laguna Prize In Venice, Italy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Andromeda Rears Pegasus

Portrait of Medusa

Portrait of Paal Anand

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Arte Laguna Prize , one of the most renowned international art competitions, has named Culver City (Los Angeles) artist Paal Anand as a finalist for its 2024 edition. Out of over 10,000 entries from around the world, Anand was selected as one of the few artists to have his work featured in the at the Arsenale Nord in Venice, Italy.The Arte Laguna Prize is a highly competitive annual competition that celebrates established and emerging contemporary artists. This year's finalists were chosen by an international jury of art world experts for their innovative and impactful artistic contributions."I am truly honored and humbled to be selected as a finalist for the prestigious Arte Laguna Prize," said Paal Anand. "To have my work exhibited alongside so many talented artists from around the world is a dream come true. I look forward to showcasing my latest pieces to the discerning Venice audience."The Arte Laguna Prize exhibition will open to the public on November 16, 2024 and run through Mid December at the historic Arsenale Nord venue in Venice.The winner of the competition will be announced at the opening reception.For more information about Paal Anand and the Arte Laguna Prize, please visit /about and / .

