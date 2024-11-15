Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Welding Cart (MJA-250)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way for a welder to easily move a MIG welding machine and required tank around any work environment for ready access," said an inventor, from

Tarneit, Vic., Australia, "so I invented the MIG WELDER TROLLEY. My design would offer a convenient alternative to conventional welding carts."

The invention provides an improved cart for transporting a MIG welding machine and gas tank. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift heavy gas tanks. As a result, it increases mobility, convenience, and safety. It also saves time and effort. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for welders. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-250, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

