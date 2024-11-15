Researchers Launch Digital Tool For Advancing Livestock Productivity In Africa

(MENAFN- IANS) Nairobi, Nov 15 (IANS) International research organisations on Friday announced the launch of an advanced digital tool to help African smallholder farmers improve livestock and feeding habits.

The Nairobi-based International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) and the Centre for Tropical Livestock Genetics and Health (CTLGH) launched the real-time livestock monitoring application under the African Asian Dairy Genetics Gains project.

According to a joint statement from ILRI and CTLGH issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, the Dairy Data App aims to transform livestock management in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia through improved feeding, health monitoring, and artificial insemination.

The online tool, which runs on Android smartphones, was rolled out in four African countries -- Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda -- between September and October.

By enabling farmers to search and view historical data of individual cows, the digital tool will ensure that the logging of information related to livestock feeding, health, breeding, and productivity is seamless, Xinhua news agency reported.

Raphael Mrode, ILRI principal scientist and researcher at CTLGH, said the app will be vital in animal husbandry in Africa, enabling smallholder farmers to capture accurate data on the status of their cattle.

"The cost of collecting data will also be lower because recording agents will no longer have to go out to villages and speak to individual farmers. Instead, the farmers will record their own information," Mrode said.

Besides enhancing the recording and feedback of livestock status, the app includes inbuilt modules that track pedigree, milk output, farm size and animal traits, enabling farmers to make informed plans for the future.

A versatile tool for promoting livestock management, the app will later be translated into local dialects to increase its accessibility for smallholder farmers in Africa.

Jennifer Volk, senior information and data systems lead at CTLGH, said the app's interface and real-time feedback will help solve key challenges faced by smallholder farmers, enhancing their capacity to manage livestock for better yields.