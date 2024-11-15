'He Will Be Back, Don't Worry': Shardul Thakur Backs Kohli And Eyes National Comeback Ahead Of BGT Series

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) With the highly anticipated five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia set to commence on November 22 at Perth, Indian cricketer Shardul Thakur has expressed confidence in Virat Kohli's ability to deliver in the series despite recent struggles.

Both Kohli and Rohit Sharma have faced scrutiny for their inconsistent form during the New Zealand tour, managing a combined 184 runs across six innings. As fans and experts debate their place in the Test side, Thakur believes Kohli's record and experience in Australia will prove invaluable.

Thakur shed light on the immense pressure that Kohli faces, emphasising the high expectations surrounding the star batter. "With playing, criticism will always come. When Virat bats, we tend to expect him to score a century every time. So, even if he scores 70 runs, it feels like he has failed, but the reality is, he has still scored 70 runs. He has made so many centuries; after Sachin Tendulkar, he is the one with the most centuries in the world," Thakur told IANS after finishing the third day's play in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Services at the Air Force ground at Palam here on Friday.

Thakur further highlighted Kohli's outstanding performances in Australia over the years, where the former Indian captain has accumulated over 600 runs in 13 Tests at an average exceeding 50.

“Everyone knows, deep down, how well Virat plays in Australia. He has everything - whether it's technique or the right approach - to succeed on the Australian tour. He has proven it time and again whenever he has toured Australia, and I am confident he will do it again this time. He will be back don't worry,” Thakur asserted confidently.

Thakur himself has been on a determined journey of recovery and improvement. Returning from surgery, Shardul delivered a match-winning performance in Mumbai's Elite Group A clash against Services. He picked up a total of seven wickets across both innings, with standout figures of 12-0-39-3 in the third day's play. His early strikes had Services reeling at 60/3 by lunch, and Mumbai closed in on a potential outright victory, bolstered by Thakur's efforts.

Reflecting on his comeback, Thakur admitted to initial hesitation after his surgery. "In the initial one or two matches, I had a bit of hesitation while starting, but as I kept playing matches post-surgery, my confidence gradually developed. Now, I have achieved 100% fitness, and it's reflected in my bowling as well. In the past three or four matches, I have been bowling in full rhythm.

"Although quite a few catches were dropped, so the wickets aren't reflecting on the board. If those catches were taken, I would have had around 20 wickets in five matches. But that's part and parcel of the game. Overall, I'm feeling quite good in terms of fitness and bowling. It's a satisfying feeling, I would say," said Thakur.

Despite his impressive domestic performance, Thakur was overlooked for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy squad. However, he remains optimistic about future opportunities, particularly with a packed schedule that includes Australia's tour, England's white-ball matches in India, and the Champions Trophy.

"I haven't had any communication yet. But right now, I have just returned from surgery, so it's obvious that's the reason I am not on the team at the moment. However, my fitness is in great shape now, and since the Australia tour is a long one, opportunities can come anytime.

"Following that, the England team is also coming to India for white-ball matches, then there's the Champions Trophy, so there's a lot of cricket ahead. So, there will surely be chances somewhere down the line. My only focus at the moment is to further improve my fitness, work harder on my bowling, and always give 100% when I step onto the ground," said Thakur.