Bridges To Housing Stability And Community Partners Promote Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridges to Stability ("Bridges") , a nonprofit organization providing housing and homeless services in Howard County, is partnering with the Miller Branch Library of the Howard County Public Library System and several community organizations to host for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week , November 17th to 23rd. Taking place annually the week before Thanksgiving, Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week seeks to draw attention to these pressing social issues in the United States as many prepare for the upcoming holidays.

Bridges serves the individuals and families in Howard County experiencing or at-risk of homelessness and hopes to increase visibility of the problem of homelessness in the county through this week of awareness. While homelessness may look different in Howard County compared to urban areas, many individuals and families in the area have been negatively impacted by factors such as rising rent, increased gas and grocery costs, food insecurity and unemployment. Bridges encourages community members to get involved in their mission of ending homelessness in Howard County.

Among the programming that Bridges has planned for Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week is a children's art display. With drawings and paintings collected from children across the county, the artwork was created with a prompt to depict the theme "Everyone in Howard County Deserves a Home." Stop by the Miller Branch Library anytime during the month of November to view the display and enjoy the colorful collection of art created by the children of Howard County. Bridges extends a special thank you to the many Howard County children who participated in the project, including attendees of Bridges' Beans & Bags for Bridges fundraiser this past May, families of the runners in the 2024 Charm City Run Oktoberfest 5 Miler Presented by Altra , the Savage Mill community, Christ Episcopal Church , and a second grade class at Hanover Hills Elementary School .

Bridges has coordinated with local nonprofits to develop community events highlighting hunger and homelessness in Howard County. Bridges will facilitate a group session of SPENT , a financial insecurity simulation developed by Urban Ministries of Durham , on Monday, Nov. 18 from 5-6pm in the Avalon Room at the Miller Branch Library. The Howard County Housing Affordability Coalition will host a public forum on Howard County's housing crisis and the Coalition's current advocacy priorities, followed by discussion and Q&A on Monday, Nov. 18 from 7-8:30pm in the Patapsco Room of the Miller Branch Library. Grassroots Crisis Intervention will host a reading of "Home"

by Tonya Lippert followed by an art activity for children ages 4+ on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10-11:30am in the Hockley Room at the Elkridge Branch Library.

Starting Friday, Nov. 15, a Food, Toiletries, and Cleaning Supplies Drive will be held at the Miller Branch Library. Non-perishable food and toiletries will be donated to the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Homeless Shelter, and cleaning supplies will be donated to Bridges' Welcome Home Baskets, provided to rehoused clients to help them settle into their new home.

Information on each event can be found on Bridges' website . For a preferred list of items for the Food, Toiletries, and Cleaning Supplies drive, visit the Drive Facebook event . Details will be available on all Bridges social media, including Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X . For more information on future events from Bridges, subscribe to the monthly newsletter.

Contact:

Emily Brandon

[email protected]

SOURCE Bridges to Housing Stability, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED