Two Illegal Infiltrators Nabbed, Pushed Back To Bangladesh: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 15 (IANS) Assam have foiled another attempt of illegal infiltration by Bangladeshi people in the Karimganj district, said Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

Two citizens of the neighbouring country were arrested along the international boundary with Bangladeshi in Karimganj district.

They have been identified as Jahanara Begum and Maskand Ali. They were pushed back to Bangladesh following the arrest by the security forces.

Taking to X handle, Sarma wrote,“Foiling yet another infiltration attempt from Bangladesh, two illegal infiltrators were apprehended near the international border in Karimganj and pushed back.”

“Team @assampolice is alert 24/7 to thwart any infiltration attempt,” he added.

The security vigilance along the international border with Bangladesh was heightened following the unrest in the neighbouring country.

Sarma earlier asserted that although some of the Bangladeshi infiltrators managed to get Aadhaar cards, they cannot enrol themselves in the voter list.

He said,“There is no chance that people cross illegally the international border from Bangladesh and get themselves enrolled in the voter list in Assam because we have caught many people who illegally entered Indian territory and they were pushed back within a few hours. Most of the infiltrators were arrested in the morning around 5 a.m. and before 9 a.m., they were pushed back to the neighbouring country. In two or three hours, they cannot register themselves in the voter list.”

However, the Chief Minister sees no harm in remaining double vigilant in this matter.

“We have decided to take a slew of measures against the detection of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh because there might have been possibilities that a few infiltrators could not be arrested by the security personnel,” he added.

CM Sharma asserted that people from Bangladesh come to India as poverty has climbed up in the neighbouring country after the recent unrest following the departure of the Sheikh Hasina government.

He also claimed that contrary to conventional apprehension, mainly people who belong to the Muslim community have been trying to cross the border and enter India illegally for the sake of jobs.