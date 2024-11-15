Fierce Fighting Continues In Toretsk, Enemy Amassing Forces In Siversk Sector Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fierce fighting continues in the town of Toretsk. The enemy is amassing equipment and personnel in the Siversk sector.

Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson for the operational and tactical group Luhansk, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

“In the Toretsk sector, the enemy is advancing in small assault groups, as fierce urban warfare continues there. In the area of Nelipivka, the enemy has recently deployed military equipment. As many as 12 occupiers were killed and 7 pieces of equipment were destroyed. In addition, the enemy launched many air strikes on our area of responsibility, literally destroying towns in each direction. As for the entire area of responsibility, it is more than 10 air strikes. Over the past day, there were 27 air strikes in which the enemy dropped 56 guided aerial bombs,” said Bobovnikova.

She added that fierce fighting is taking place in the town of Toretsk. The Defense Forces are eliminating up to 100 occupiers daily.

Asked about the enemy's build-up of forces and means, Bobovnikova said: "Yes, we have noted the accumulation of equipment and personnel. Especially in Chasiv Yar and the Siversk sector. The enemy is not active there, compared to other areas, such as Toretsk, but we see that they are accumulating equipment, preparing it... installing electronic warfare and, of course, amassing personnel."

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 14, 144 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded along the front lines. The enemy attacked mainly in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.