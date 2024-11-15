Norway To Join Direct Financing Of Ukrainian Weapons Production - Umerov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norway will join the“Danish format” of support - direct financing of Ukrainian arms and equipment production.

Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov wrote this in a post on his page, Ukrinform reports.

“During my visit to Oslo, I reached agreements with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre and Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram that Norway will join the 'Danish model' of support-direct financing of production in Ukraine,” Umerov posted.

He explained that this will enable faster production and delivery of essential weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine, Norway's defense chiefs talk bilateral cooperation

“In addition, we discussed a new format of cooperation-the "Norwegian model." It involves a new approach to investing in Ukrainian defense technology companies. Details will follow soon,” Umerov posted.

He thanked Norway for its determination to support Ukraine and its readiness to deepen partnership.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed the battlefield situation and Ukraine's priority needs with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Photo: Rustem Umerov , Facebook