Dubai Metro Receives ISO 55001 Certification For Excellence In Asset Management Practices

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai. Roads and Authority. 15th November 2024

Dubai Metro has received the ISO 55001 certification for asset management, further solidifying the Roads and Transport Authority's (RTA) commitment, in collaboration with Keolis-MHI, the operator of Dubai Metro and Tram, to implementing best practices and international standards in asset management. This certification highlights ongoing efforts to enhance operational excellence and ensure the sustainability of infrastructure in the emirate.

This certification underscores RTA's leadership in providing world-class transportation systems and reflects its long-term commitment to sustainability and dedication to securing this prestigious international accreditation.

Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Maintenance Department at RTA's Rail Agency, commented on the achievement, saying:“Obtaining this certification for Dubai Metro highlights RTA's reputation as a model for enhancing asset management efficiency and performance to world-class standards.

Al Mutawa stressed that RTA remains committed to continuous innovation and improving asset performance, with a focus on minimising lifecycle costs, in line with its mission to build a smarter and more sustainable future for Dubai's transport infrastructure.

David Franks, Managing Director of Keolis-MHI, expressed his satisfaction with this accomplishment, stating:“Receiving the ISO 55001 certification for asset management is a significant achievement for Dubai Metro. It reflects our joint commitment with RTA to maintaining world-class asset management practices that prioritise safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction. It also underscores our strategic focus on sustainability and innovation as we continue to set new benchmarks for urban mobility.”

It is worth noting that Dubai Metro first received this certification in February 2014, demonstrating RTA's adoption of a holistic approach to asset management across all lifecycle stages, from acquisition and maintenance to decommissioning. This strategy supports informed decision-making and enhances risk management.