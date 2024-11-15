Elder Grown Reflects On Life's Rhythms In Nostalgic New Single,“Red Light”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cover Art for "Red Light" by Alexis Malin

The new single takes listeners on a journey through the universal experience of growing up.

- Paul Hoffman, Elder Grown

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Colorado Elder Grown unveils its newest single,“Red Light ,” drawing listeners into a reflective journey through the band's early days, childhood memories, and the impactful moments that shape who we become.

“Red Light” started with a keyboard melody by band member Brandon Clark. Evoking a powerful sense of nostalgia in fellow band member and lyricist Paul Hoffman, the melody inspired him to write about the memories that shaped Elder Grown and his early life.

The song's first verse explores early relationships, the unforgettable college days spent in party houses, and the band's foundational years. The chorus serves as a symbolic pause - a“red light” - inviting reflection on life's path and the value of each step along the way. In the second verse, Hoffman shifts to his childhood experiences, making“Red Light” a journey across different life stages, each one shaping identity and perspective.

Produced by Jay Greens and Sam Kelly, the single is a showcase of the band's musical roots and evolution, drawing inspiration from the nostalgic melodies and rhythmic flows of Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak and Atmosphere. With roots in hip-hop, funk, and soul, the band delivers this new release with its signature genre-blending sound that calls back old favorites while remaining strikingly fresh.

“Red Light” is the second single from Elder Grown's upcoming album Parachutes , set for release on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2024.

About Elder Grown:

Family and community are the roots of Elder Grown, a band of brothers from Durango, Colorado. They consider every audience member to be their 6th collective member, the heartbeat that fuels their music. Elder Grown is a powerful rock band featuring hip-hop forward funk & soul inspired, original songs. Their improvisational jams serve as the foundation for their captivating and genre-bending music. With groovy bass lines, screaming guitar, and bold saxophone, they invite listeners on a rollercoaster ride of musical exploration.

Switching instruments mid-song, Elder Grown defies conventions and takes you on a journey into the unrecognizably familiar. The band has released three albums and one single so far. Their debut album,“Fire On The Way”, released in 2011, an EP called“The Motorhome Mixes”, released in 2014, a self-titled full-length album in 2018, and a new album to be released in the fall of 2024.

The band's origin story dates back to the early 90s when the Hoffman brothers - Joshua, John, and Paul - grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, surrounded by their father's performances as a singer-songwriter. Their passion for music grew, and after moving to Southwest Colorado, they formed Elder Grown, embracing their multifaceted musical talents.

Sam Kelly, (saxophone), joined the band during their time at Fort Lewis College. His love for saxophone and unique sound contributed to Elder Grown's evolution.

Brandon Clark, primarily a guitarist, expanded his skills to bass and keyboards to keep up with the band's instrument swapping. His love for classic rock and soulful tunes adds a creative touch to their sound.

Guillaume Metz, a professional guitarist from Paris, France, joined Elder Grown in 2019. His expertise as a lead guitarist, backup vocalist, and auxiliary bassist brought depth and richness to their performances.

Together, Elder Grown continues to captivate audiences with their soul-inspired sound and a commitment to pushing musical boundaries. With a new album on the horizon, they look forward to sharing their journey with their extended family of listeners.

Jade del Prado

PressedFresh Collective

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.