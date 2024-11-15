Fliggs Mobile Celebrates Best New Wireless Carrier Award With Black Friday Deals And Bitcoin Rewards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Wilmington, Del., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

This Black Friday, fliggs mobile is redefining the U.S. wireless with a unique, rewarding approach. Imagine a mobile plan that keeps you connected and offers real value back in for every dollar you spend. fliggs mobile, a fresh face in the wireless industry, combines flexible mobile plans with rewards and a secure digital wallet, changing the way people think about phone service.

Top-Selling Plans Up to 55% Off for a Limited Time

Black Friday Deals

Continue Reading

In celebration of winning the "Best New Wireless Carrier" award, fliggs mobile is offering a limited-time Black Friday sale with up to 55% off its top-selling plans:



Unlimited Plan : Unlimited talk, text, and 36GB of high-speed data for only $29.95/month 1GB Plan : Unlimited talk, text, and 1GB of high-speed data for just $8.95/month

These nationwide Black Friday deals let new users experience fliggs mobile at incredible prices. With easy onboarding, one-click eSIM activation, and a user-friendly app, fliggs mobile puts full control in the hands of its users. It's time to experience a new era of wireless-where staying connected means more freedom, more savings, and rewards in Bitcoin.

Welcome to the Future of Wireless.

Website:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Aleksandra Ahrens | Head Web3

[email protected]

+41765648580

About fliggs Mobile

Founded in 2023, fliggs mobile is bridging the gap between telecom and financial services with a digital-first, Web3-enabled mobile service. Offering seamless connectivity, a secure wallet recovery and Bitcoin rewards, fliggs is redefining the mobile experience for a world that's moving towards digital assets.

Photo:

SOURCE fliggs AG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED