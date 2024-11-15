ATP Finals 2024: Bopanna And Ebden End Partnership With Victory In Group Stage

(MENAFN- IANS) Turin (Italy), Nov 15 (IANS) India's Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden of Australia ended their successful partnership with a dramatic win over Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in their final group match of the ATP Finals here on Friday. The Indian-Australian pair triumphed 7-5, 6-7(6), 10-7, closing out their 2024 season with a thrilling victory in Turin.

Although already eliminated from the semifinal contention after two earlier losses, Bopanna and Ebden came out with intensity. They played solidly despite a tense second-set tie-break, where they squandered two match points. However, the pair showed resilience, eventually sealing the win in a Match Tie-break in a 1-hour, 42-minute clash.

The victory was highlighted by Bopanna and Ebden's serving strength, as they hit a combined 14 aces, according to Infosys ATP Stats. This win also levelled their ATP head-to-head record with Krawietz and Puetz at 2-2, adding a positive note to the end of their partnership.

Bopanna and Ebden's partnership, which began in January 2023, has been highly successful. Together, they won four tour-level titles, including the prestigious Australian Open this year, and both reached No. 1 in the ATP Doubles Rankings at different points during their time together.

For Krawietz and Puetz, the loss was bittersweet. Despite the defeat, the German pair's 2-1 record in group play means they will progress to the semifinals on their ATP Finals debut.

The outcome of their group will be determined after the result of the evening's match between Marcelo Arevalo/Mate Pavic and Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori, which will decide whether Krawietz and Puetz finish first or second in the Bob Bryan Group.