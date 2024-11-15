Echopoint Medical Ltd Appoints Nancy Briefs As Chair Of The Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nancy Briefs: Chair of Echopoint Medical Ltd

Echopoint Medical Ltd, a med-tech innovator is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Briefs as Chair of the Board.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Echopoint Medical Ltd, a med-tech innovator dedicated to addressing gender bias in the diagnosis of ischemia with non-obstructive coronary arteries (INOCA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Briefs as Chair of the Board. Nancy brings extensive experience in med-tech innovation, strategic growth, and leadership, aligning with Echopoint's mission of advancing cardiovascular diagnostic solutions.

“We welcome Nancy Briefs as Chair of the Board,” said Antony Odell, CEO of Echopoint Medical Ltd.“Her expertise in medical technology and commitment to healthcare innovation make her an invaluable addition to our team. Nancy's guidance will be instrumental as Echopoint moves forward with the U.S. launch of iKOr and prepares for clinical trials following FDA market clearance. Her leadership will support our efforts to provide more inclusive, patient-focused diagnostics.”

Nancy Briefs, a respected leader in med-tech with a record of successfully guiding companies through critical growth stages, expressed her commitment to supporting Echopoint's goals.“I'm honored to join Echopoint at this important juncture,” said Nancy Briefs, Chair of the Board at Echopoint Medical Ltd.“The company's dedication to addressing gender disparities in cardiovascular health through advanced diagnostics resonates deeply with me. I look forward to working alongside the team to make a meaningful impact on patient care in the U.S. and beyond as we bring iKOr to market.”

Echopoint Medical is actively preparing for the U.S. launch of iKOr, its innovative diagnostic tool for INOCA. With FDA market clearance in place, the company is poised to undertake clinical trials that will further validate iKOr's effectiveness in real-world settings. This important step reflects Echopoint's commitment to creating accessible, patient-centered solutions that empower clinicians and improve patient outcomes globally.

About Echopoint Medical Ltd

Echopoint Medical Ltd is a medical technology company headquartered in London, focused on innovative cardiovascular diagnostics. Committed to addressing gender biases in the diagnosis and treatment of INOCA, Echopoint strives to create accessible, patient-centered diagnostic solutions to support clinicians in delivering better outcomes.

