NYT: Elon Musk Held Secret Meeting With Iranian UN Ambassador

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The New York Times reported that Elon Musk, a close advisor to Donald Trump, met with Amir Saeid Iravani, Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, on Monday, November 11, in New York. The two reportedly discussed ways to reduce tensions between Tehran and Washington.

According to the report, the meeting lasted over an hour and was held in a confidential location. Iranian sources described the meeting as“positive” and a“good development.”

Steven Cheung, Trump's communications director, neither confirmed nor denied the meeting, stating they do not comment on private discussions. Musk also refrained from commenting.

Elon Musk has emerged as a powerful figure during Trump's transition period, participating in nearly every major meeting.

The New York Times highlighted that this early direct interaction between an Iranian official and Musk could signal a shift in tone between Tehran and Washington, despite a history of strained relations.

One Iranian official mentioned that Musk initiated the request for the meeting with the Iranian ambassador.

During his first presidency, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA), describing it as“a terrible, one-sided agreement.” He imposed strict sanctions on Iran's oil revenues and banking transactions and ordered the assassination of Qassem Soleimani in 2020.

In response, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei banned negotiations with Trump's administration, and Iranian officials vowed to avenge Soleimani's death. Recently, federal prosecutors alleged that Iran had planned Trump's assassination before the elections.

Following Trump's reelection, Iranian officials have openly discussed the possibility of reaching a new and more durable agreement with the U.S.

While some Iranian officials view Trump as a dealmaker who could lift sanctions, conservative factions remain opposed to any dialogue. Any negotiations would still require Khamenei's approval.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, after meeting Rafael Grossi of the IAEA in Tehran, wrote on X:“Differences can be resolved through cooperation and dialogue. Iran has never abandoned talks on its peaceful nuclear program.”

Analysts believe that despite past animosities, Iran seems interested in keeping diplomatic channels open. Trump also appears willing to engage in dialogue.

The meeting between Elon Musk and Iran's UN ambassador, though unofficial, reflects a potential thaw in Tehran-Washington relations amidst ongoing regional and global tensions. Both sides seem cautiously exploring avenues for dialogue while navigating complex political landscapes.

