‘Campus Beats Reboot’ Trailer Unravels Complex Web Of Relationships And Drama

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) The makers have finally unveiled the much-anticipated return of the popular series“Campus Beats” with a brand-new season titled“Campus Beats Reboot.”

The trailer for the new season has been released, promising an emotional rollercoaster of relationships and drama. It offers a glimpse into the journey of Ishaan, a rebellious street dancer, who joins forces with Netra, a passionate wedding dancer striving to support her family. Together, they revive their dance crew, "Ruthless," with a mission to restore the glory of their alma mater, the University of Movement and Dance (M.A.D.), while rediscovering an undeniable connection between them.

Adding to the drama, Ishaan's stepbrother, Ahaan, brings his fierce competitive edge, setting the stage for an electrifying showdown both on and off the dance floor. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Amazon MX Player captioned,“Dance ke saath thoda pyaar, aur thodi takraar...abhi bhi baaki hai! #CampusBeatsNewSeason releasing 20 Nov for FREE on Amazon MX Player.”

The fourth season features Shantanu Maheshwari, Shruti Sinha, Sahaj Singh Chahal, Tanvi Gadkari, Harsh Dingwanii, Tanya Bhushan, Dhanshree Yadav, Teriya Magar, Adnaan Khan, and Rohan Pal, with the addition of Manasvi Vashisht, Dipankana Das, and Manish Kukkar.

Speaking about his return for the fourth season, Shantanu Maheshwari shared,“Returning to the sets of Campus Beats felt like coming home. Over the years, my character Ishaan has grown on me, teaching me invaluable lessons and connecting me with incredible people. I'm excited for the new season and certain the audience will be hooked as the story unfolds.”

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, added,“With the new season of Campus Beats, we're thrilled to continue this captivating franchise. This season takes everything up a notch-from fierce dance battles to intense romance and gripping drama.”

Directed by Aniruddha Rajderkar and creatively produced by Palki Malhotra, "Campus Beats Reboot" premieres on November 20 on Amazon MX Player.