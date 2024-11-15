North Korea To Put Kamikaze Drones In Mass Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the testing site for locally produced kamikaze drones where he ordered that their mass production be launched as soon as possible.

This was reported by the North Korean state news agency KCNA , Ukrinform saw.

It is noted that during the tests, the attack drones hit the intended targets after flying along the designated routes.

Kim“underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production”, according to KCNA.

The North Korean leader also claimed his country has all the necessary capabilities and potential to manufacture various types of drones and will continue to upgrade them in line with the requirements of modern warfare.

Over the past year, North Korea has already transferred several million artillery shells, dozens of ballistic missiles, and other weapons to Russia for use in the war against Ukraine, and has also secretly dispatched at least 12,000 soldiers who are already engaged in hostilities on the side of the aggressor state.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the European Union coordinates with international partners the response to the deployment of North Korean forces to Russia and calls for their immediate withdrawal from Russian territory.