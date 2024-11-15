Energy Ministry Discusses Promising Areas Of Cooperation With Canadian Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the Rebuild Ukraine 2024 international conference, Deputy of Energy Roman Andarak held a meeting with a delegation of Canadian lawmakers, members of the Canada-Europe Parliamentary Association.

This was reported by the of Energy , Ukrinform saw.

"In the context of technical assistance, there are three promising areas: hydroelectric generators, smart and micro grids, which are quite well developed in Canada, and the use of AI in energy," Andarak commented.

The parties also discussed the development of renewable energy in Ukraine, including solar and wind generation, as well as nuclear energy. The parties separately focused on the provision of donor support to Ukraine's energy sector through international financial institutions and the Ukraine Energy Support Fund.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy and the Canadian delegation emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries to strengthen the protection of Ukrainian energy facilities in the face of targeted Russian attacks, in particular with more air defense systems.

As reported, during the Rebuild Ukraine 2024 conference, the Minister of Energy, German Galushchenko held a number of meetings with partners regarding cooperation in developing distributed generation and assistance to Ukrainian energy companies.