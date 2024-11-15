China's Military Mishaps Don't Add Up To Strategic Weakness

(MENAFN- Asia Times) From waterlogged missiles to a sinking submarine, recent reports about China's military setbacks have fueled speculation about the readiness and strength of its military forces.

While these developments highlight real challenges within China's defense sector, it would be a mistake to allow them to distract US policymakers from the bigger security picture.

These difficulties present a critical opportunity for the United States to engage with China in ways that reduce risks and improve relations rather than reinforce current assumptions.



China's nuclear arsenal continues to grow, and its strategic intentions remain opaque. Rather than fixating on temporary challenges or internal dysfunctions within China's military and defense sector, the United States must stay focused on the long-term goals of reducing nuclear risks and improving the US-China relationship.

This means establishing deeper political-military connections and building a better understanding of China's evolving nuclear policy . Constructive engagement can prevent misunderstandings and miscalculations and, crucially, help avoid a conflict between the United States and China that would benefit neither.

Only through sustained diplomatic and military engagement can the United States mitigate the risks of nuclear miscalculation and ensure a stable strategic relationship.



China faces notable internal challenges in its quest to modernize its military, including vulnerabilities within its defense industrial base (DIB), labor shortages and governance issues. These obstacles make China's military buildup uneven and, at times, uncertain.