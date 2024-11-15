Invaders Digging Trenches Along Occupied Crimea's Yevpatoria Coast, Bracing For Possible Ukrainian Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian invaders are actively fortifying their positions along the coast of Yevpatoria in anticipation of a strike by the of Ukraine.

This was reported by the ATESH guerilla movement, Ukrinform saw.

"The invaders are actively entrenching themselves along the coast of Yevpatoria in anticipation of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. ATESH agents observe the continuous process of strengthening the coastline with trenches, firing points, and strongholds. The number of personnel involved is constantly increasing," the report says.

It is noted that since the main part of military service members from the temporarily occupied Crimea has been deployed to the front, in particular to Kursk region, the command has been actively recruiting conscripts to work on fortifications.

"Day by day, fewer and fewer military personnel remain on the Crimea defense. The invaders realize that a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine is imminent. And we will eventually see it unfold," concluded ATESH.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that the Russians are actively strengthening fortifications along the western coast of temporarily occupied Crimea.