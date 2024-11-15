National Tribal Pride Day: PM Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 6,000 Crore In Jamui (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 15 (IANS) On the 150th birth anniversary of the revered tribal leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda, also celebrated as National Tribal Pride Day, Prime Narendra Modi inaugurated a series of development projects worth ₹6,640 crore in Jamui, Bihar on Friday.

Bihar's top leaders and officials, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Giriraj Singh, Jitan Manjhi and other Union Ministers, MPs, and MLAs, joined the Prime Minister on stage for this significant event.

In his speech, PM Modi honoured Birsa Munda, also known as Dharti Aaba (Father of the Earth), and extended warm wishes to the tribal communities of India.

He recalled his visit to Ulihatu, Munda's birthplace, during last year's National Tribal Pride Day, highlighting the deep respect and recognition for the contributions of tribal heroes in India's history.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Tilka Manjhi, another revered tribal leader from the region, acknowledging Jamui's historic legacy in India's freedom struggle and the valour of its indigenous people.

During the inauguration ceremony in Jamui, PM Modi emphasised the nationwide celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, which will continue for a year, highlighting the importance of tribal history and contributions to India's cultural and historical heritage.

Approximately one crore people from hundreds of districts across India joined the event virtually.

The PM elaborated on the significance of the ₹6,640 crore worth of projects inaugurated and their focus on improving the lives of tribal communities.

“We have provided acceptance letters for 1.5 lakh concrete houses for tribal families under various housing schemes, schools and hostels to ensure quality education and a bright future for tribal children, healthcare facilities tailored for tribal women's needs, road infrastructure spanning hundreds of kilometers to enhance connectivity in tribal regions,” PM Modi said.

In his speech, PM Modi celebrated the cultural and historical contributions of the tribal community, stating, "Tribal society is the one that made Prince Ram into Lord Ram," thereby acknowledging the key role of tribal communities in Indian traditions and struggles.

He pointed out that tribal leaders like Bhagwan Birsa Munda and movements like the Ulgulan, Santhal, and Kol revolutions played pivotal roles in India's fight for freedom and the protection of its culture.

The Prime Minister also criticised post-Independence politics, which he alleged often sidelined the contributions of tribal communities.

“Why were movements led by tribal leaders such as Birsa Munda and others necessary if a single party or family had been solely responsible for India's Independence?

“In the decades after Independence, attempts were made to erase the invaluable contribution of tribal history. There was selfish politics behind this too. The policy was that only one party should be given credit for India's Independence. But if only one party, only one family has brought Independence, then why did Lord Birsa Munda's Ulgulan movement take place, what was the Santhal revolution, what was the Kol revolution?” PM Modi said.

He highlighted the transformative initiatives undertaken by the NDA government to uplift and empower tribal communities, marking a significant departure from the approach of previous administrations.

He underlined the government's commitment to social justice, cultural preservation, and addressing long-standing challenges faced by India's tribal population.

He emphasised the pride of having Droupadi Murmu, a tribal, as the President, calling it a momentous achievement for the NDA government.

He credited her leadership with advancing initiatives under schemes like the PM Janman Yojana.

“With a budget of ₹24,000 crore, the PM Janman Yojana aims to improve living conditions in extremely backward tribal settlements. Over the past year, the scheme has provided thousands of concrete houses to the most disadvantaged tribes and built hundreds of kilometers of roads to improve connectivity in remote tribal regions,” he said.

The government established a museum dedicated to Bhagwan Birsa Munda in Ranchi, a monumental step in commemorating tribal history.

“Such initiatives have been launched to preserve tribal contributions to India's ancient medical systems, enriching future generations and a national campaign to combat sickle cell anemia, a disease prevalent in tribal populations, was launched a year ago. So far, 4.5 crore people have been screened under the program,” he said.

PM Modi contrasted the NDA government's efforts with those of previous administrations, asserting that past governments neglected the needs of tribal communities.

He affirmed that the NDA government's focus on inclusive development - through infrastructure, healthcare, and cultural preservation - has significantly improved the lives of tribal citizens.