Sanjay Chakraborty, Brother Of Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, Arrested Allegedly For Molesting Student At His Institute
Date
11/15/2024 3:39:46 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Renowned singer and composer Sanjay Chakraborty, brother of Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, was arrested by Kolkata Police from Mumbai after a cat-and-mouse game lasting nearly two months, the officer said.
