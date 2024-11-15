عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Most-Watched OTT Releases Last Week: Top 10 Movies, Web Series, Reality Shows With Highest Viewership Watched Them Yet?

Most-Watched OTT Releases Last Week: Top 10 Movies, Web Series, Reality Shows With Highest Viewership Watched Them Yet?


11/15/2024 3:39:46 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Most-watched OTT releases last week: The Top 10 includes movies, web series and reality shows that got the highest viewership on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

Media consulting firm Ormax media released the list of Top 10 most-watched OTT shows this week (November 4-10).

Khwaabon Ka Jhamela: 1.8 million

Plot: Zubin, rejected by Shehnaz, meets intimacy coach Ruby in the UK. Together, they embark on a humorous journey of self-discovery, tackling insecurities and finding personal growth through an unusual agreement.

Cast: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait

OTT Platform: JioCinema

Gaming Insaan: 2 million

Plot: The reality show follows YouTuber Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, pursuing a challenging journey to transform into a professional esports athlete within 45 days.

Cast: Nischay Malhan, Tanmay Scoutop Singh, Dimple Malhan

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Reeta Sanyal: 2.3 million

Plot: Advocate Reeta Sanyal handles complex cases, including a high-profile murder with a client demanding execution, while uncovering explosive leads through meticulous crime scene investigations.

Cast: Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Mithya: The Darker Chapter: 2.6 million

Plot: Juhi's idyllic life unravels when a mysterious writer, Amit, confronts her with shocking allegations of plagiarism.

Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Naveen Kasturia

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Also Read | Telugu OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend? The Great Indian Kapil Show: 3 million

Plot: Last week's episode featured Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty, and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz.

Cast: Kapil Sharma

OTT Platform: Netflix

MENAFN15112024007365015876ID1108889409


Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search