Most-Watched OTT Releases Last Week: Top 10 Movies, Web Series, Reality Shows With Highest Viewership Watched Them Yet?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Most-watched OTT releases last week: The Top 10 includes movies, web series and reality shows that got the highest viewership on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.
Media consulting firm Ormax media released the list of Top 10 most-watched OTT shows this week (November 4-10).
Khwaabon Ka Jhamela: 1.8 million
Plot: Zubin, rejected by Shehnaz, meets intimacy coach Ruby in the UK. Together, they embark on a humorous journey of self-discovery, tackling insecurities and finding personal growth through an unusual agreement.
Cast: Prateik Babbar, Sayani Gupta, Kubbra Sait
OTT Platform: JioCinema
Gaming Insaan: 2 million
Plot: The reality show follows YouTuber Nischay Malhan, aka Triggered Insaan, pursuing a challenging journey to transform into a professional esports athlete within 45 days.
Cast: Nischay Malhan, Tanmay Scoutop Singh, Dimple Malhan
OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player
Reeta Sanyal: 2.3 million
Plot: Advocate Reeta Sanyal handles complex cases, including a high-profile murder with a client demanding execution, while uncovering explosive leads through meticulous crime scene investigations.
Cast: Adah Sharma, Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Mithya: The Darker Chapter: 2.6 million
Plot: Juhi's idyllic life unravels when a mysterious writer, Amit, confronts her with shocking allegations of plagiarism.
Cast: Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani, Naveen Kasturia
OTT Platform: ZEE5
| Telugu OTT releases this week: What to watch this weekend? The Great Indian Kapil Show: 3 million
Plot: Last week's episode featured Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, Sudha Murty, and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife, Grecia Munoz.
Cast: Kapil Sharma
OTT Platform: Netflix
