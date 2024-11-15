Air Pollution May Raise Risk Of Lung Cancer, Asthma In Children, Say Experts

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Long-term exposure to air pollution may cause severe harm to the lung of children and significantly raise the risk of lung cancer and respiratory diseases like asthma and bronchitis, warned experts on Friday, even as Delhi-NCR's air quality remained severely poor for the third consecutive day.

On Friday morning, the National Capital's Air Quality (AQI) reached a severe level of 409, while the readings in neighbouring cities in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were also above the 300 mark.

To safeguard children, all primary in Delhi have been moved online, Chief Minister Atishi announced in a post on X. She said the online classes for primary school children will continue "until further directions".

Children are especially vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution, which can increase their long-term risk of developing lung cancer.

“While lung cancer is rare in childhood, polluted air containing toxic particles like carbon compounds and heavy metals can damage the cells lining their respiratory tracts. This exposure often leads to chronic conditions like asthma and bronchitis, which are alarmingly common in urban areas,” Dr. Nithin SG, Consultant, Medical Oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, told IANS.

“Over time, repeated damage and inflammation from pollutants may set the stage for serious lung diseases, including cancer, as they age. Reducing pollution is crucial to safeguarding children's health and minimising their future cancer risk,” he added.

Air pollution no longer remains an environmental concern. It has now become a public health emergency impacting the whole country, majorly the north. The situation, which annually peaks from October to December, requires urgent attention.

“The impact on future generations is significant, as a child exposed to high levels of pollution may inhale the equivalent of 10 cigarettes from their very first day of life,” Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Chest Onco Surgery and Lung Transplantation, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram told IANS.

A recent study conducted by Lung Care Foundation, which performed spirometry tests in 3 Delhi schools covering over 3000 children, found that one-third of the children under the age group of 11-17 years were asthmatic, with air pollution identified as a significant risk factor.

The doctor added that“there is a startling rise in respiratory issues around this time every year, but it's crucial to note that pollution affects not only the lungs but all organs in the body”.

The experts called for using preventive measures such as wearing face masks and limiting outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.

"Public awareness is equally important, especially in rural areas where knowledge about lung health protection remains limited and there is a myth that rural areas are less polluted; we are now seeing an equal number of lung cancer cases come from villages and cities,” Kumar said.

The experts also called for a focused national effort to control air pollution for the country's health.