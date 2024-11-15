Boomi Expands Commitment To Japan With Strategic Investment And Joint Venture With Sunbridge Partners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Steve Lucas, CEO BoomiTOKYO, JAPAN, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Boomi TM, the intelligent integration and leader, today announced a strategic in coordination with SunBridge Partners in Boomi KK, deepening Boomi's commitment in Japan and positioning Boomi for accelerated growth and market leadership in Japan. This milestone aims to significantly expand Boomi's go-to-market (GTM) success in Japan through tailored solutions and localized support.SunBridge Partners is a Japan/US venture capital and professional services firm with a wealth of experience in growing US software companies in Japan, including joint ventures with Salesforce, Concur, Kyriba, Demandware, Silkroad Technologies, and Marketo. SunBridge co-founders also initially launched and led Oracle Japan to IPO in Tokyo in 1999.With the appointment of Eitaro Kono as President of Boomi KK, the company is set to strengthen its local leadership and further deepen its understanding of the Japanese market. Kono brings over 20 years of consulting and management experience with Dentsu, Accenture, IBM, Deloitte, and start-ups. In those roles, he has:●Built and managed technology organizations, including software sales, SI, and consulting.●Led a 10-person start-up company to public listing as COO.●Wrote and lectured extensively as a thought leader in the areas of leadership and organizational management.●Authored business books with over 1.7 million copies and translated into 7 languages.Kono's appointment strategically positions Boomi to capitalize on Japan's abundant opportunities as a G7 economic powerhouse.“Japan is a critical market for Boomi's long-term global strategy and success,” said Steve Lucas, Chief Executive Officer, Boomi.“This joint venture reinforces our continued commitment to Japan and the APJ region in delivering exceptional customer experiences while accelerating our growth opportunities.”“It's an exciting time for Boomi and SunBridge Partners,” said Eitaro Kono, the new President of Boomi KK.“Together, we will enhance our operational agility and responsiveness to the local customer needs, delivering the best service possible while leveraging the vast resources and support of our global parent company.”With Japan, a key growth market for Boomi, this partnership offers immense opportunities for Boomi, providing an ideal balance between local autonomy and a strong foundation of a half-billion-dollar global business.”We are excited to once again work with Boomi CEO Steve Lucas after our prior partnership at Marketo,” said Ken Ehrhart, General Partner from SunBridge Partners.“We are confident that together we can recreate the incredible success of that joint venture and establish Boomi KK as the dominant force in Japan for AI-driven integration and automation solutions.”About BoomiBoomi, the intelligent integration and automation leader, helps organizations around the world automate and streamline critical processes to achieve business outcomes faster. Harnessing advanced AI capabilities, the Boomi Enterprise Platform seamlessly connects systems and manages data flows with API management, integration, data management, and AI orchestration in one comprehensive solution. With a customer base exceeding 20,000 companies globally and a rapidly expanding network of 800+ partners, Boomi is revolutionizing the way enterprises of all sizes achieve business agility and operational excellence. Discover more at boomi.© 2024 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, and Boomiverse are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.About SunBridge PartnersSunBridge Partners is a venture capital firm focused on helping global leaders in enterprise software and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enter and become growth success stories in the Japanese market. SunBridge successfully co-founded Salesforce Japan, Concur Japan, Marketo Japan, Demandware Japan, and Kyriba Japan, creating over $1.3B in Japan JV valuation in partnership with JV parent companies. SunBridge, with offices in Japan and the U.S., has invested over $100m in more than 65 portfolio companies. More information is available at .For further information, please contact:Media Contacts:Jasmine EeHead of Influencer Relations, APJ...

