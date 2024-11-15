Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee: Pioneering Achievements In Strategic Cooperation And Partnership

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Established in 2014, the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee has convened annually, alternating between Qatar and Turkiye, under the joint leadership of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye H E Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The committee serves as a for consultation on Qatari-Turkish relations and stands as a key indicator of the strong, strategic partnership between Doha and Ankara. It functions as a collaborative tool for exploring and enhancing cooperation between the two nations across multiple sectors, notably in the fields of economy, investment, industry, defense, security, development, and culture to achieve the common interests of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

Since its establishment, the committee has held nine meetings alternately between the two countries. The first meeting took place in Doha in 2015, followed by the second in Trabzon, Turkiye, in 2016. The third was held in Doha in 2017, the fourth in Istanbul in 2018, the fifth in Doha in 2019, the sixth in Istanbul in 2020, the seventh in Doha in 2021, the eighth in Istanbul in 2022, and the ninth in Doha in 2023.

These meetings have resulted in the signing of over 110 agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at fostering and supporting cooperation between the two countries in various fields. During these sessions, the two nations review the progress of their collaboration, assess the current state of their strategic partnership, and explore new opportunities to elevate their relationship in ways that serve their shared interests and aspirations. The meetings also provide a platform for discussing pressing regional and international issues of mutual concern and aligning the countries' stances in support of Islamic and humanitarian causes to benefit friendly and allied nations while reinforcing global peace and security.

The first session in Doha witnessed the signing of 16 agreements covering diverse sectors, including security, banking, finance, education, journalism, environmental management, archiving, transportation, energy, and science and technology.

The second session, held in Trabzon, Turkiye, in 2016, led to additional agreements in fields like accounting oversight work, higher education, information and communications technology, health and medical sciences, youth and sports, culture, avoiding double taxation and preventing financial evasion, customs affairs, agriculture, specifications and standards, organizing exhibitions, investments in free zones, and cooperation in the defense field.

The third session in Doha in 2017 resulted in agreements and MoUs on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, university research collaboration, central banking, tourism, legal training, meteorology, ports, food safety, humanitarian aid, and media.

In 2018, the fourth session in Istanbul saw agreements and MoUs to cooperate in civil aviation, culture, training, defense, trade and economy, e-commerce, and attracting investment.

The fifth session in Doha in 2019 included several agreements and MoUs on bilateral currency exchange, industrial and technological cooperation, finance, investment promotion, and urban planning. A joint declaration of intent was also signed to establish a trade facilitation and consumer protection lab between the two parties, and a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of standards between the Qatari Public Works Authority and the Turkish Standards Institution.

In 2020, the sixth session in Istanbul yielded agreements and MoUs on investment, free zones, and water management. A joint declaration was also signed to establish the joint economic and trade committee between the two countries, enhance economic and financial cooperation, cooperation in the fields of family affairs, women and social services, and exchange of diplomats.

The seventh session, held in Doha in 2021, saw the signing of numerous agreements and MoUs on organizing major events, emergency and disaster management, protocols, and a content partnership program between the Doha Forum and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. Additionally, an MoU was signed between Qatar Development Bank and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization in Turkiye, in addition to the fields of youth and sports, health and medical sciences, endowments and Islamic affairs, standardization, and culture. An agreement of understanding was also signed between the Qatari Businessmen Association and the Turkish Investment Office.

The eighth session took place in Istanbul in October 2022, where a series of agreements and MoUs were signed to strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

These agreements covered media and communications, halal quality infrastructure, protection of industrial property rights, food security, disaster management, emergency response, humanitarian aid, construction, establishment and operation of cultural centers, museums, and diplomatic archives. An agreement was also signed for the mutual inclusion and integration of territories within the satellite service area between Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority and Turkiye's Information and Communication Technologies Authority.

In December 2023, the ninth session was held in Doha, resulting in further agreements in political consultations on mutual concerns, culture, labor, philanthropy and humanitarian work, higher education, military and scientific cooperation, research, information and communications technology, finance, and investment promotion.

The regular meetings of the committee and the resulting agreements and memorandums of understanding have significantly strengthened relations between the two countries, elevating them to distinguished strategic levels. The Qatar Investment Authority manages several large-scale projects in Turkiye, with approximately 200 Qatari companies operating in the Turkish market. In Qatar, more than 771 Turkish companies are active, along with an additional 15 Turkish companies operating in the Qatar Free Zone.

Qatari private sector presence has grown significantly in recent years across various Turkish sectors, including real estate, construction, tourism, manufacturing, media, finance, and healthcare. More recently, Qatari investments have expanded into Turkish ports and technology. The trade exchange between the two nations reached QR4.75bn in 2023, with Qatari exports amounting to QR1.64bn and imports from Turkiye totaling QR3.11bn. Both countries aspire to increase this trade volume to $5bn in the medium term.

The continued convening of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee underscores the strength of the relationship between Doha and Ankara, as well as the mutual commitment of both countries' leadership to developing this relationship, fostering Qatari-Turkish cooperation and partnership, and strengthening their alliance. Both nations have maintained a strong stance against regional challenges they have faced in recent years, overcoming difficulties through close cooperation as two friendly and allied countries. There is outstanding coordination between Doha and Ankara on numerous critical regional issues, with shared perspectives on a range of regional and international concerns, particularly significant efforts in mediation, conflict resolution, and promoting peace, security, and stability across the globe.