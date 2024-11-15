HL Residence By Rupert Ooi Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HL Residence

Rupert Ooi's Minimalist Modern Interior Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Rupert Ooi 's HL Residence as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Ooi's minimalist modern interior design, which showcases his dedication to creating serene and functional spaces within urban environments.The A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry, as it celebrates projects that push the boundaries of creativity and practicality. Rupert Ooi's HL Residence serves as an inspiring example for interior designers, demonstrating how minimalist modern design principles can be applied to create tranquil and efficient living spaces that meet the needs of urban dwellers. This recognition not only benefits Ooi and his team but also sets a benchmark for the industry, encouraging designers to strive for excellence in their craft.HL Residence stands out for its thoughtful incorporation of dark stained wood, natural marble, titanium-coated stainless steel, and cool tones, which together create a sense of muted luxury. The design focuses on simplicity and functionality, eliminating unnecessary elements and clutter to establish a tranquil and comfortable environment that serves as a peaceful retreat from the fast-paced city life. Every piece of furniture and design element serves a purpose, enhancing the efficiency and practicality of the space while contributing to a sense of order and tranquility.The Bronze A' Design Award for HL Residence serves as a testament to Rupert Ooi's commitment to excellence in interior design. This recognition may inspire Ooi and his team at Matteness Interior Design to continue pushing the boundaries of minimalist modern design, exploring new ways to create serene and functional spaces that improve the quality of life for urban residents. As the design industry evolves, HL Residence will remain a shining example of how thoughtful design can positively impact people's daily lives.Team MembersHL Residence was designed by a talented team led by Rupert Ooi, the Design Director, and Ernerst Cheah, the Chief Designer, at Matteness Interior Design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Rupert OoiRupert Ooi is the founder and Design Director of Matteness Interior Design, a consultancy focusing on project management in hospitality and high-end residential areas. With a Bachelor's degree in Interior Architecture from Limkokwing University, Ooi translates and conceptualizes briefs into sustainable designs that accurately reflect clients' requirements and business plans. Despite challenges brought by the pandemic, Matteness Interior Design persevered and diversified its portfolio, producing high-quality interior works and technical drawings across various scales. Ooi believes in the importance of involving interior designers in community development to bring aesthetic value and added functionality to public spaces.About Matteness Interior DesignMatteness Interior Design is a Design and Build Company that offers a wide spectrum of design works, aiming to make living and work spaces a signature of luxury and functionality. With innovative solutions and a constant focus on current design trends and technology, the company strives to deliver exceptional results for its clients.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a notable level of creativity and practicality in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create works that excel in areas such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, and ergonomic consideration. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. The competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the transformative power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind these innovations, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the design community. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

