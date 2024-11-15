Russian Forces Launch 466 Strikes On 12 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 466 strikes across 12 settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on November 14.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov reported the in a Telegram post , according to Ukrinform.

He said Russian forces had conducted 33 targeting Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Novodanylivka, Temyrivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka and Preobrazhenka. Additionally, 275 UAVs of various types attacked Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria and Novodarivka. Thirteen MLRS attacks hit Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka.

Fedorov stressed that Russian forces had launched 145 artillery strikes on Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, and Novodarivka.

Thirteen reports have been received detailing damage to residential buildings and infrastructure facilities. No civilian casualties were reported.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration