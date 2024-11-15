Rubia Syed Selected For India 'A' In Women's T20 Challengers Trophy

Rubia's impressive performances in the recent Senior Women's T20 Trophy paved the way for her selection, marking a proud moment for the entire Jammu and Kashmir region.

In an interview, Rubia shared her excitement over the opportunity and her determination to give her best on the national stage. She described the moment she received the news, which came while she was returning from a training camp with the Mumbai Indians.

“When I saw my name in the India A group, I was thrilled and immediately informed my association. The support and congratulations from everyone were overwhelming,” Rubia said. She added that her family's joy strengthened her resolve to make the most of this chance.

Reflecting on the challenges she has faced as a female cricketer from a rural area, Rubia stressed the importance of hard work and resilience.“It takes a lot of effort, especially coming from a rural background, but it's crucial to stay hopeful and keep moving forward despite obstacles,” she explained.

Rubia also shared insights from her time with the Mumbai Indians, where she trained alongside top players like Shafali Verma and Devika Vaidya. The experience boosted her confidence, and she received encouraging feedback from both her coaches and peers.

The young cricketer, who admires MS Dhoni for his calmness under pressure, credited her journey to the unwavering support from the J&K Cricket Association. Their guidance and encouragement have been instrumental in her success, she noted.

Now a role model for young players, Rubia emphasized the value of humility, saying she aims to stay grounded despite her achievements.“I don't want to be a celebrity; I just want to be a player. If I can inspire other youngsters, it's an honor for me,” she said.

With her sights firmly set on further success, Rubia hopes to impress national selectors in the upcoming matches, and dreams that this opportunity may lead to an international call-up in the future.

(KNS)

