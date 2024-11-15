PM Modi Greets People On Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary
Date
11/15/2024 2:07:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday and wished that his teachings inspire people to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility.
Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti. May the teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire us to further the spirit of compassion, kindness and humility,” Modi said on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
“May it also motivate us to serve society and make our planet better,” he said.
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Cong, Allies Plotting 'Separate Constitution' For Kashmir: PM
Article 370 Buried Deep In The ground, Says PM Modi
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN15112024000215011059ID1108889243
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.