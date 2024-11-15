(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul - heads to Howard University for the HBCU Honors Awards on BET

Radio Show Host and Digital Creator, ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul heads to Howard University for the HBCU Honors Awards on BET

Radio Show Host and Digital Creator ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul Selected as Red Carpet Correspondent for the HBCU Honors Awards on BET

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul, an influential radio host, digital creator, and retired Air Force veteran from Fayetteville, North Carolina, has been named a red carpet correspondent for the prestigious 2nd Annual HBCU Honors. Hosted by actress and comedian Kym Whitley, this year's HBCU Honors is set to celebrate Black excellence on an impressive scale. The event, presented by Procter & Gamble, will premiere on BET on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET, bringing recognition to achievements in academia, culture, and innovation at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the nation.McPhaul, who operates in marketing, media, and public relations through her platform,“The Mo You Know,” has been a fixture in the industry, covering high-profile events such as the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration. Known for her dynamic presence and her dedication to amplifying voices within the Black community, she will bring her unique perspective and insights to this star-studded event, capturing the moments and stories that resonate most with viewers.The HBCU Honors, now in its second year, promises to deliver an evening filled with tributes to trailblazers who have made impactful contributions to the Black community and the world at large. This year's honorees include celebrated producer Will Packer, inventor Lonnie Johnson, and tech entrepreneur Jewel Burks Solomon. These individuals exemplify the core values and spirit of HBCUs, which have long been pillars of academic excellence and cultural pride.With McPhaul on the red carpet, audiences can expect to experience intimate interviews, on-the-ground excitement, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of some of today's most influential personalities. "It is an incredible honor to represent the legacy and influence of HBCUs on this platform," McPhaul stated. "I'm looking forward to sharing the energy, pride, and achievements of HBCU alumni and students with BET's nationwide audience."The event will also feature performances and tributes from award-winning artists, including Fantasia, Hezekiah Walker, MC Lyte, Erica Campbell, J. Ivy, Mac Royals, and more, enhancing the celebration of talent and achievement within the HBCU community. The 2nd Annual HBCU Honors has garnered considerable attention for its commitment to showcasing the positive impact of HBCUs and the significant roles they continue to play in the lives of Black Americans.The HBCU Honors Awards will provide a night of inspiration, shedding light on the role that HBCUs have in cultivating Black excellence across generations. This partnership between BET and Procter & Gamble reflects a commitment to recognizing and supporting these influential institutions and individuals.About HBCU Honors: The HBCU Honors Awards are dedicated to celebrating the unique and transformative role Historically Black Colleges and Universities play in shaping leaders, innovators, and creators within the Black community. More details about this year's HBCU Honors can be found at .Media Contact: The Mo You Know Media TeamEmail: ...Phone: (910) 574-3336

ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul

The Mo You Know

+1 844-664-7697

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.