Bollywood Filmmaker Karan Johar Turns Heads With ₹2.5-Lakh Luxury Brooch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) producer-director Karan Johar once again turned heads with his unique and extravagant at a recent event in Mumbai. Known for his daring style, Karan sported a striking ivory suit by designer Kanika Goyal, which he paired with some eye-catching accessories, showcasing his love for luxury and creativity.

Karan's outfit featured a standout piece: the Schiaparelli Telephone Dial brooch. Elsa Schiaparelli's historic collaboration inspires this hammered and enamel brooch with Salvador Dalí.

The accessory is priced at $2,941, or nearly ₹2.5 lakh, on Schiaparelli's official website.

Adding to his bold look, Karan swapped his usual Birkin handbag for something even more unconventional - Sanuj Birla's limited-edition Birkin Drip art piece. This creation, as per HT, resembles a melting Birkin bag. Previously available for $2,716.75, or around ₹2.30 lakh, the unique item is now listed as unavailable.

This isn't the first time Karan Johar has made a strong fashion statement. In October, he attended the launch of luxury brand Augustinus Bader in Mumbai , where his choice of accessories stole the limelight.

He wore a beige suit and a Schiaparelli braided-hair tie from their Autumn-Winter 2024 collection. Crafted with blonde braids, the accessory was introduced at Paris Fashion Week and quickly became a talking point in the fashion world. Valued at €2,100 ( ₹1.90 lakh), it showcased Karan's ability to embrace daring trends.

Karan Johar in fashion

Over the years, Karan Johar has established himself not just as a leading Bollywood filmmaker but also as a fashion icon. His choices, from bold accessories to luxurious outfits, continue to captivate fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.