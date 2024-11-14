Tim Southee To Retire From Test Cricket After England Series

(MENAFN- IANS) Auckland, Nov 15 (IANS) New Zealand's all-time leading wicket-taker Tim Southee will finish his Test career at his home ground of Seddon Park in Hamilton against England this December.

Southee, who has 770 wickets to his name, has confirmed that the upcoming three-match Test would be his last for New Zealand, unless the side qualified for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final next June - for which he'd make himself available, New Zealand said.

"Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up. To play for the BLACKCAPS for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me," Southee said in a statement.

“Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the black cap.

"It's been an amazing ride and I wouldn't change a thing. I've really loved working with these exciting young bowlers and watching them perform at the highest level. Now it's their turn to take this team forward and they know I'll always be there to support, from near or far," he added.

Following the England series, Southee will make a decision on whether he has one final New Zealand white-ball swansong against Sri Lanka after Christmas.

Southee's illustrious 18-year international career has seen him chalk up 391 internationals and numerous national and international records. His impressive all-round skillsets and consistency have seen him become the only player in the world to claim more than 300 Test wickets, 200 ODI wickets and 100 T20I wickets.

He has 385 international Test wickets in red/pink ball games and 385 international white-ball wickets, including 164 T20I scalps, the most in world cricket. Moreover, he is one of only four players in the world to play 100 plus internationals in all three formats.

Southee has been a mainstay leading the New Zealand attack across all three formats since debuting in 2008, appearing in four ICC Cricket World Cups, seven T20 World Cups, two Champions Trophy tournaments, and a WTC Final.

He spearheaded the New Zealand's memorable charge to the 2015 Cricket World Cup Final on home soil and played a pivotal role in the side's triumph in the inaugural ICC WTC (2019-21), claiming 56 wickets at an average of 20 over the two year campaign, including five wickets in the Final at Southampton.

NZC chief executive Scott Weenink saluted Southee as one of New Zealand's greatest cricketers. "Tim has been a constant in the improving fortunes of the BlackCaps and he'll be remembered as a giant of the modern New Zealand game. From the moment he exploded on to the Test scene against England in Napier eighteen summers ago, he's given his heart and soul to playing for New Zealand and has helped the team achieve some unthinkable results.

"There's already unprecedented interest in this England Test tour and I'm sure the chance to farewell one of our all-time greats will only further drive the anticipation and hype for this series. While he may have called time on his playing career, I'd be surprised if we don't see him in another capacity at some stage in the future," he said.

Head coach Gary Stead said Southee's record speaks for itself, but it was his impact on winning games for New Zealand that shouldn't be underestimated.

"Tim's durability and resilience has been outstanding. He's an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured," said Stead.

“Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performances, and he will be missed within the BlackCaps environment. He now deserves some time with his family and I'm sure he will reflect very positively in years to come about his impact and achievements in the game," he said.