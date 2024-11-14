Superior Group Of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) Featured In Coverage Of Noblecon20

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ: SGC) is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across healthcare apparel, branded products and contact centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC's commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. SGC is committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit the company's website at .
To view IBN's virtual coverage of Noble's 20th annual small and micro-cap investor conference, visit
About IBN's Virtual Coverage
The
InvestorBrandNetwork
(“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is providing the online investment community with a custom-built portal that includes summaries on each of the publicly traded companies participating at this year's NobleCon. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN is using social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of the event.
For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:
IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)
Los Angeles, California
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN14112024000224011066ID1108888918
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.