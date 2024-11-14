Plant-Based Meat Market Predicted To Reach USD 33.3 Billion Forecast By 2031 Beyond Meat, Amy's Kitchen, Beyond Meat

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Plant-based meat Size was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $33.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031.The plant based meat market is gaining huge popularity as the plant based meat products are high in iron, folate, fibre, and have less amount of saturated fats compared to animal meat. Owing to the low-calorie content, the plant based meat lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases and promotes a healthy heart. These products are sustainable and environment-friendly as they have less carbon footprint compared to animal-based meat products. The growing popularity of the vegan diet across the world is another factor contributing to the growing demand for plant based meat market in recent years.Request Sample Report:The plant based meat products are becoming extremely popular as they are viable alternative to the animal based meat products. The plant based meat reduces the dependence on animal based meat products and provides numerous health benefits. For instance, consumption of plant based meat products lowers the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. This is because the products namely tofu, tempeh, and others are rich in essential nutrients like proteins, iron, zinc, fiber, vitamin B12, and others. Also, the plant based meat products can imitate the flavor, texture, color, and sensory properties as that of animal based meat products. The popular plant based meat such as nuts, beans, legumes, grains, vegetables, seeds are healthy, have low calorie, and low sodium content which is good for heart health. These factors are anticipated to boost the plant-based meat market size during the forecast period.However, some of the drawbacks associated with the consumption of plant based meat is estimated to restrict the market growth. For instance, the use of artificial ingredients such as additives, fillers can be harmful to human health. Also, plant based meat products are deficient in some of the vital minerals, inadequate amount of essential proteins and vitamins can make these products less popular. These factors are anticipated to restrict the plant-based meat market growth during the forecast period.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%:The global plant-based meat market is segmented based on product type, source, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is classified into tofu, tempeh, seitan, and others. By source, the market is classified into soy, pea, wheat, and others. By distribution channel, the plant based meat market is classified into indirect and direct. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key players profiled in the plant-based meat market analysis include Pinnacle Foods Inc. (Conagra Brands, Inc.), Amy's Kitchen, Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods, Inc., Lightlife Foods, Inc., Schouten Europe B.V., Sweet Earth, Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Hain Celestial, Beyond Meat., Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC, Monde Nissin, Kellogg's Company, and Fry Family Food.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Plant-based Food Ingredients MarketGlobal Plant-based Beverage MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.