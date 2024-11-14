Ukraine To Continue Cooperation With CAR To Prevent Sanctions Evasion By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will maintain its collaboration with the British organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR) to prevent the of weapon and ammunition components to Russia through sanctions circumvention.

This is according to the Office of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

Vladyslav Vlasiuk, Advisor and Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy, met with Damien Spleeters, Director of Expeditionary Operations at Conflict Armament Research, to discuss continued cooperation on investigating the supply chains through which weapon components are illicitly reaching Russia, Iran, and North Korea, despite sanctions.

During the meeting, the two discussed ongoing efforts between Ukraine and CAR to analyze remnants of Russian, Iranian, and North Korean weaponry recovered by Ukrainian authorities.

"We look forward to continuing our effective collaboration with CAR to identify and thwart Russian attempts to procure key weapon and ammunition components in violation of sanctions," Vlasiuk said.

Conflict Armament Research is an independent investigative organization that identifies and traces conventional arms and ammunition in modern conflicts. Its primary mission is to gather and provide evidence of arms supplies to promote effective weapon management and control.

In August, CAR investigators revealed that a missile used by Russia in the July 8 attack on Kyiv's Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital was manufactured just weeks, or even days, before the strike.

Photo: Office of the President