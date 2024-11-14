Aptus Home Services Partners With Dominion Energy To Offer Rebates On Energy-Efficient HVAC Systems

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HVAC Services in Mount Pleasant, NC

Aptus Home Services partners with Dominion to offer Mount Pleasant up to $500 in rebates on energy-efficient HVAC upgrades.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aptus Home Services is excited to announce its partnership with Dominion Energy. It brings substantial savings to homeowners in Mount Pleasant and surrounding areas looking to upgrade to energy-efficient Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems. Through this partnership, customers who install qualifying systems can earn a rebate of up to $500, thanks to Dominion Energy's new incentives for eco-friendly HVAC systems upgrades in Mount Pleasant.

With energy costs on the rise and the climate becoming increasingly unpredictable, homeowners can benefit from advanced energy-saving technologies that not only reduce their carbon footprint but also provide substantial savings on utility bills. Aptus Home Services is here to guide customers in Mount Pleasant and surrounding areas through every step, ensuring they benefit fully from the Dominion Energy rebate program.

"Our partnership with Dominion Energy allows us to support South Carolinians in accessing advanced, high-efficiency HVAC systems at a lower cost," said Ervin Chase, Owner of Aptus Home Services. "It's an excellent opportunity for customers to increase comfort, lower energy bills, and make a positive environmental impact."

Dominion Energy's HVAC rebate is available for homeowners who purchase and install qualifying energy-efficient systems. To take advantage of this rebate, customers should: Include a detailed installation invoice from Aptus Home Services, a licensed contractor. Ensure the correct AHRI Number is provided and that the equipment meets efficiency standards (SEER2, HSPF2). Complete all sections of Dominion Energy's New Equipment (HVAC) Rebate Application, with signature and date and submit the application within 90 days of installation.

As a premier provider of HVAC services in Mount Pleasant, Aptus Home Services is committed to helping homeowners understand and access this rebate program, maximizing their savings while upgrading their HVAC systems.

For more information on how you can save $500 with Dominion Energy's rebate program, visit or call us today at 843-874-3155! Don't miss this chance to invest in your home's energy efficiency and take advantage of these valuable savings.

About Aptus Home Services:

Located in Mount Pleasant, SC, Aptus Home Services is a leading provider of HVAC solutions, dedicated to offering high-quality installation, HVAC repair, and maintenance services. Known for our expertise and customer-first approach, Aptus is proud to help homeowners stay comfortable and save on energy costs year-round.

