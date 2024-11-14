Rediscover Beloved Classics: James Avery Is Bringing Back A Design From Their Archives Each Month In 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

KERRVILLE, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a Texas-based, family-owned jewelry brand, is launching their monthly "Designs From Our ArchivesTM", a year-long series reintroducing some of the most cherished designs from the company's extensive historical collection. Beginning January 1, 2025, each month will feature the reproduction of one retired design – which will only be available during that month while supplies last in James Avery stores and on JamesAvery, with no backorders available.

Our founder James Avery first started making jewelry in Kerrville, Texas in 1954, with one mission: to create art he found meaningful in the hope that others would find it meaningful too. Today, we still proudly design and craft our jewelry in Texas, and still strive to create designs that offer both lasting value and lasting meaning. Because we believe meaning is what makes jewelry - and life - even more beautiful.

Continue Reading

"Artistry and meaning have defined our brand since its inception," said Karina Dolgin, chief product and revenue officer at James Avery. "Which is why we love providing unique opportunities for longtime and new customers to own designs that have resonated across generations."

From timeless earrings to intricately detailed pendants, each retired design in the series is an ode to the care and creativity of James Avery's artisans.

"Our customers have developed a deep love for our designs over the years," said Sarah Herr, vice president of merchandising & design at James Avery. "We're excited to give them a chance to connect with these special and meaningful pieces again. Each design in this series was carefully chosen for its signature 'James Avery' style and to reflect our ongoing commitment to creating jewelry that celebrates life through the beauty of design."

Rooted in a vision that founder James Avery crafted in 1954, the company remains focused on creating jewelry that serves as a personal, lasting connection for the wearer. For longtime customers, the "Designs From Our ArchivesTM" series is a nostalgic revival, and for newcomers, it's an invitation to share in a tradition of artistry and meaning.

Each piece will feature a special "2025" limited edition mark as a tribute to the collection.

Learn more

about the series and discover each monthly release starting January 1.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry® – James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 130 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery, 245 Dillard's locations and Dillards and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

Follow us @jamesavery on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, as well as @jamesaveryjewelry on TikTok for new releases, trends, and behind-the-scenes content.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED