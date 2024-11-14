Qatar Central Bank Clarifies Use Of Himyan Card For Payments At Government Agencies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Central (QCB) issued an official statement addressing recent discussions about the exclusive use of the national card, Himyan, for payments at agencies.

QCB clarified that this payment method is part of a phased digital transformation initiative set to commence in February 2025. The initiative aims to enhance the security of government transactions and lower costs associated with payment processing.

QCB emphasized that the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors in Qatar will remain unaffected throughout this transition.

Furthermore, QCB said it is closely monitoring the deployment of financial products and digital transformation initiatives in Qatar. The Central bank said that it will provide the public with the detailed information about the transition, ensuring easy access to government services.