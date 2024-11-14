Amir, Turkish President Co-Chair 10Th Meeting Of Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and President of the Republic of Turkiye HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan co-chaired the 10th session of the Qatari-Turkish Supreme Strategic Committee at the Presidential Complex in Ankara today.

At the outset of the meeting, President Erdogan extended a warm welcome to HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, valuing His Highness's commitment to strengthening the strategic cooperative relations between the two nations in all fields.

President Erdogan also praised Qatar's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts on the regional and international stages.

For his part, HH the Amir expressed his pleasure at meeting with President Erdogan and thanked him for the warm welcome and brotherly sentiments extended to him and his delegation.

HH the Amir highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Qatar and Turkiye, which has been steadily reinforced over the years through the joint Supreme Strategic Committee, reaffirming Qatar's commitment to exploring new avenues of cooperation that align with the aspirations of both countries for progress, advancement, and prosperity.

The meeting addressed strategic relations between the two countries across various sectors and reviewed their bilateral partnerships in economy, trade, investment, energy, industry, and other vital areas.

They also exchanged views on key regional and international developments, particularly the situations in Gaza, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon.

Attending the meeting on the Qatari side were the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi, Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, Minister of Commerce and Industry, HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Transport, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani and Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, along with senior members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

On Turkiye's side, the meeting was attended by HE Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, HE Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, HE Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, HE Minister of Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir, HE Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu, HE Minister of Treasury And Finance Mehmet Simsek, HE Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, and a number of senior officials.

HH the Amir and President Erdogan also held a bilateral meeting to discuss issues of mutual interest.

HH the Amir attended a dinner banquet hosted by President Erdogan in honor of him and the accompanying delegation.

Upon his arrival at the Presidential Complex, HH the Amir was received with an official welcoming ceremony, including a 21-gun salute in his honor.